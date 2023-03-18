Cole Hauser's Un-Rip-Like Dance Moves Go Viral in TikTok

If you have trouble separating the real Cole Hauser from Yellowstone's hard-nosed Rip Wheeler, this viral clip might humanize the actor a bit. In a very un-Rip-like move, he lets loose at RodeoHouston while enjoying live country music.

Western fashionista Amanda Christine caught Hauser in the act and posted the footage on TikTok. In the 17-second clip, Hauser goes from smiling and bopping around to the band to letting loose and moving to the music in the most delightfully hammy way. The Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" can be heard in a post that's surpassed 350,000 views in just one day.

Hauser appeared at The Ranch saloon and steakhouse on March 14-15 as part of the rodeo. Meet and greets were available for fans, but they weren't cheap, with a photo op and photograph bundle for a party of two costing $1,000.

Advertisement

As for his reach into the rodeo scene, Hauser was announced in February as a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders (PBR). Hauser's partnership with PBR, first reported by Front Office Sports, is a multi-year deal for the actor to star in new ads across TV and social media, including on CBS Sports and Pluto TV. You can catch Hauser's first few commercials during PBR World Finals coverage from May 12-21.

"What makes this partnership exciting to me is the opportunity to work with PBR to tell stories revealing the humanity of a group of extraordinary bull-riding cowboys that pulls back the curtain in an uplifting way that celebrates family, loyalty, love, honor, determination, and friendship representing the best of Americana," Hauser shared in a statement.

The partnership includes initiatives aimed at giving back to military veterans-- a cause Hauser has championed for years. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which supports the children of veterans through educational programs and financial grants.

Related Videos