Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."

The TikTok video, which was also posted on Instagram, shows his wife Laney and their six children lined up in front of the camera from youngest to oldest. As the song plays each kid does the same move before then leaving the frame. The dance goes down the line as the children make their way to his wife, and then finally Hayes himself. At the end of the video, the family all comes back in and dances freestyle to the music.

Hayes and his wife Laney have pretty much known each other their whole life. They grew up in the same Alabama hometown and even went to elementary school together. After dating for almost seven years they married on June 12, 2014, and now have six children. Their seventh child and fourth daughter, Oakleigh Klover, unfortunately, died after her birth on June 6, 2018. For their 15th anniversary, this country singer shared one of his most popular songs to date, Don't Let Her. It speaks about Laney and her love for life and the adventures they have been together.

To date, the singer-songwriter has charted four singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and has released two full albums. He has recorded for both Momentum Records and Capitol Records with his breakthrough chart being "You Broke Up With Me" from his album Boom released in 2017. His biggest hit is now "Fancy Like," which became No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in July 2021.

Without even knowing what was going to happen, the singer along with his adorable children became overnight sensations online by garnering thousands of views from their TikTok dance. The song has reached number 12 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart and was originally written by Hayes, Shane Stevens, Josh Jenkins and Cameron Bartolini.

