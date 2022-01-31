Walker Hayes' NFL Halftime Performance Hilariously Drowns Out CBS Broadcasters

Walker Hayes was definitely the talk on social media after his performance made headlines due to a hilarious accident. During the Chiefs-Bengals Halftime Show on Sunday, someone on the production team forgot to check the microphone levels for CBS' halftime show located at Arrowhead Stadium.

Basically, the panel, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, and James Brown, were being drowned out by Hayes' halftime performance of his hit song, "Fancy Like." Hayes went on to perform a medley of other songs, probably not realizing what was going on.

Many believe this mixup of the audio could have happened since the set was too close to the on-field stereo system. But, safe to say TV viewers probably missed what the men were saying about the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but they still attempted to finish their halftime show. You know what they say, live TV goes on!

Hayes found humor in the whole situation, posting an image of the mixup showing him photoshopped in the middle of the men. He stated, "Didn't know @CBS was having us yesterday but heard the sound was great... 😂"

Several viewers also took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation, with user Bryan Hayes tweeting, "Lol Walker Hayes might as well be performing on the CBS desk," while Charlotte Wilder tweeted, "Walker Hayes absolutely DOMINATING the CBS halftime recap here 😂 Can't hear a damn thing but fancy like Applebees."

Hayes has been having quite a good year, recently releasing his new album, Country Stuff The Album. The singer also started his headlining The Fancy Like Tour which began on Jan. 27. He is set to perform in nearly two dozen cities along with a special country musical guest, Mackenzie Porter.

"Fancy Like" is one of Walkers biggest hits, after skyrocketing and becoming viral on TikTok. The song spent sixteen weeks at No.1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and was the Top 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs, Top 5 at Pop Radio, and Top 5 at Country Radio.

Related Videos