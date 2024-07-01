Viral Oilers Flasher Hasn't Quit Her Day Job Despite Playboy Deal

For the viral Edmonton Oilers flasher, it's back to work. The fan revealed that she headed back to her day job after signing a Playboy deal.

The Oilers flasher went viral for well flashing in the audience. She lifted her shirt and showed off her assets during an Oilers game. The video of the flasher went viral on X earning her both notoriety and fame. Afterwards, several adult entertainment sites reached out to her wanting to ink deals. Ultimately, the flasher, named Kait Flynn, decided to sign a deal with Playboy following going viral.

However, her life hasn't totally changed. For one, despite going viral, Flynn has kept her day job. She shared a picture of herself headed back to work in the oil fields. "Happy hump day," she caption the picture.

Previously, Playboy announced that the flasher had signed with them, writing, "Meet Kait, the Oilers good luck charm. The @edmontonoilers might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with @k89.fly cheering them on, they're unstoppable. Catch Kait over at The Playboy Club."

Oilers Flasher Hasn't Quit Day Job

Previously, Kait has also opened up about going viral. She said that she didn't intend to become famous. "I thought long and hard about what I wanted to say to everybody," she said. "I just wanted to say that you could be the most perfect, godly f—ing person in the world, you could save kittens from a river if they were drowning, someone is still going to hate you.

She continued, "At the end of the day, I got drunk and whipped my t-s out at an Oilers game and they went viral, f-k you if you don't like it." She also shared why she decided to flash, blaming it on being drunk."The handful of cheesies I ate all day and the eight Truly's (hard selzter) I drank in the first period, it was definitely inspiring," she told the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

"Still trying to be in the witness relocation program a little bit here," she said. She didn't intend for the video to appear online. "It was on Twitter and ... I can't even remember now. I got it removed and I was like, 'OK, it's gone. We dealt with it.' And it came back with a vengeance," she said