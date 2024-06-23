Oilers Girl Shocks World By Signing Playboy Deal

The Oilers girl cashes in big time. She goes from drunkenly flashing the crowd to raking in the big dollars.

The famed Playboy Magazine announces on their Instagram page that the Oilers viral sensation Kait joins their team. They caption the post, "Meet Kait, the Oilers good luck charm. The @edmontonoilers might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with @k89.fly cheering them on, they're unstoppable. Catch Kait over at The Playboy Club."

This comes on the heels of several adult entertainment sites handing out tons of offers to land her likeness. However, Playboy stands tall amongst the rest of the pack.

Kait Goes From Viral Oilers Sensation to Playboy Girl

Fans react just as you might expect from the news. Surely, it's not just celebration of the Edmonton Oilers. In addition to the overwhelming thirst, plenty of prudes lament very trivial issues over the Playboy collaboration. One user says, "The way to get randomly famous is so weird these days."

Another anonymous person bitterly replies, "Get a life. There's Many out there who worked all there life for playboy. Yet you do nothing and got a spot. I hope your career goes nowhere."

Kait previously addresses any of her detractors in a Instagram video, ending her drought from the internet after the viral Oilers video. Essentially, she shrugs them off without a second thought in the world. "I thought long and hard about what I wanted to say to everybody," Kait says. "I just wanted to say that you could be the most perfect, godly f—ing person in the world, you could save kittens from a river if they were drowning, someone is still going to hate you."

Furthermore, she embraces the absurdity of it all. Kait explicitly acknowledges how little thought goes into something like this. The Oilers fan continues, "At the end of the day, I got drunk and whipped my t-s out at an Oilers game and they went viral, f-k you if you don't like it."