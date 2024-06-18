Edmonton Oilers Flasher Breaks Silence, Posts New Photo

Remember that Edmonton Oilers flasher who made a bigger splash than the team? Well, now she's speaking out after several adult entertainment websites offered her contracts. Turnes out the Edmonton Oilers flasher's name is Kate.

"Hey everybody. Oilers girl. Actually, my name's Kate," she said in an Instagram post.

"I thought long and hard about what I wanted to say to everybody," Kate says on her Instagram, from underneath a bridge. She was wearing her iconic jersey. "I just wanted to say that you could be the most perfect, godly f—ing person in the world, you could save kittens from a river if they were drowning, someone is still going to hate you.

She continued, "At the end of the day, I got drunk and whipped my t-s out at an Oilers game and they went viral, f-k you if you don't like it." Kate also posted a new picture, but this one was much more work-friendly.

Oilers Flasher Explains Why

So what inspired her to flash the world? Well, the Oilers flasher said that she felt inspired by getting drunk. She's of course being sarcastic. "The handful of cheesies I ate all day and the eight Truly's (hard selzter) I drank in the first period, it was definitely inspiring," she told the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

She joked that she was trying to keep a low profile, wearing sunglasses and a hat. "Still trying to be in the witness relocation program a little bit here," Kate said. She also opened up about what it felt like to go viral after the now-infamous flash. She didn't plan for her assets to end up on social media. "It was on Twitter and ... I can't even remember now. I got it removed and I was like, 'OK, it's gone. We dealt with it.' And it came back with a vengeance," she said.

Now that she's got that off her chest, let's see what fans have to say. One wrote, "Totally thought she was going to whip em out again." Yikes! Another wrote, "We need you at the rest of the games please." Yet another wrote, "My gf flashes the tv when the oilers score now. Big fan of this and hope it catches on."