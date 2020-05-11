Your childhood lunches were either eaten at home or packed in a brown bag. For some, you had a PB&J sandwich packed in an awesome metal lunch box. Vintage lunch boxes you might remember are Gunsmoke, Dukes of Hazzard, H.R. Pufnstuf, and Lidsville.

TV shows and bands were often the inspiration behind how a child chose their lunch box. To this day, pop culture plays an important role in children's lunch boxes and thermoses. You can still find Superman and Star Wars metal lunch boxes these days, but these 10 vintage lunch boxes might take you back to the good ol' days.

Vintage Lunch Boxes

Six years after Rocky premiered, Sylvester Stallone graced the silver screen as John Rambo. Many would say that this franchise made 70s kids action movie enthusiasts.

The vintage metal lunch box even comes with a matching thermos.

The only thing that might be better than a Robin Hood lunch box is the soundtrack to the loveable Disney movie.

This old lunch box is an amazing collectible item for fans of The Beatles.

I can just hear The Jetsons theme song playing in my head already!

The iconic cowboy was a beloved character in radio programs, television, and films. Grab a Hopalong Cassidy tin lunch box and surprise your coworkers with this gem.

They'll definitely take a trip through the golden age of television when they see this one.

I bet you were the coolest kid on the school bus if you had a Lost In Space lunch box.

Did you know that Netflix rebooted the show? The final season airs next year.

Speaking of space, you can't forget about Star Trek.

Move over Batmobile, Michael Knight's car was the coolest.

(Ladies, isn't this where your David Hasselhoff crush began?)

This lunch box collection is perfect for just about any generation. Many of us grew up watching The Flintstones.

This would've been my favorite lunch box!

Do you remember King of the Cowboys? In the film, Roy Rogers is out to get the criminals destroying supply warehouses during WWII.

There's just something about these vintage metal boxes. For more lunch boxes, visit Amazon. Amazon has a variety of lunch pails. From Barbie, Batman, Mickey Mouse, and even Green Hornet.

Now Watch: Keep a Piece of the Wild West Forever With a Matt Dillon Action Figure