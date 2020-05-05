COVID-19 led to the current closure of the Disney parks, but that doesn't mean you can't escape to the happiest place on earth from the comfort of your couch. You can now experience virtual rides from multiple Disney theme parks for some quarantine family fun.

You may not get to stay at a fancy Walt Disney World Resort, but you can still have a magical experience seeing all of your favorite Disney characters on these 15 virtual rides.

1. Frozen Ever After

Disney World in Orlando, Florida has the biggest Disney park in the United States. While Epcot has various countries around the world to explore, Norway boasts the ever-popular Frozen ride. Ride through virtually to see all of your favorite characters from the film.

2. Pirates of the Caribbean

Unlike most of the other rides, the popular film starring Johnny Depp was actually based on this longtime favorite ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom. Take a boat ride through Tortuga and see pirates up close, including Jack Sparrow who was added to the ride after the successful film franchise.

3. Peter Pan's Flight

This Disney ride takes you through the bedroom of Wendy, John, and Michael as you fly above London with a little bit of Disney magic all the way to Neverland in your own private pirate ship. See Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, and all your other favorites from the film before safely returning home.

4. Haunted Mansion

Another Disney attraction that inspired a feature film (starring Eddie Murphy), the haunted mansion ride is a spooky treat that can't be missed. Ride through the mansion all the way to the graveyard to see all of the ghosts and ghouls that haunt the grounds.

During Halloween and Christmas time, the rides at both Disney World and Disneyland are transformed with characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

5. Indiana Jones Thrill Ride

This Disneyland ride is a fan favorite for a reason. Go on your own adventure just like Indy...load up in the jeep and explore some archeological ruins for hidden relics, just watch out for that giant boulder!

6. The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure

The Little Mermaid is an all-time favorite Disney princess. Take a virtual tour under the sea at Disneyland California Adventure to visit Ariel and all of her friends before seeing some romance play out with Prince Eric up on the shore. Here's your chance to see Ursula up close as well, one of the best Disney villains out there.

7. It's a Small World

Okay, this ride gets a bad rep with parents because technically they do sing the same song the entire time. But the ride is totally adorable and takes you through numerous countries around the world, which makes it worth it.

8. Expedition Everest

Pop on over to Animal Kingdom and see what life is like from the top of Everest. Sure, it's not the same to ride a roller coaster through your computer screen, but it's still fun catching a glimpse of the Yeti once you get to the top!

9. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

The new Star Wars Galaxy's Edge park has been highly anticipated and, based on photos, it looks seriously cool. But taking a trip virtually on Han Solo's Millennium Falcon is better than nothing! You'll get to see what it looks like inside the ship and help with a special mission, just like in all of the films! You even get to hit light speed...

10. Splash Mountain

This water ride is always a winner, but the best part about watching from the comfort of your home is you won't get wet! Follow along with the woodland creatures as you journey to the top of the mountain.

11. Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

All aboard your own private train to visit Mickey Mouse, Minnie, and all the other classic Disney characters.

12. Radiator Springs Racers

Visit all of your favorite characters from the Pixar film, Cars, in Radiator Springs on this virtual Disney ride from Disneyland California Adventures.

13. Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy took over what was once the Tower of Terror ride in Disneyland. Rocket (the raccoon) will lead you on a mission to save the other guardians (who also make an appearance).

14. Flight of Passage at Pandora

The incredible Pandora has been brought to life at Disney World's Animal Kingdom. Typically, the line for this attraction is incredibly long. See what it looks like to see the floating mountains of Pandora as you ride your own banshee through this magical world.

15. The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Visit under the sea to see all your favorite characters from Finding Nemo. Travel through the jellyfish, sharks and more on this family-friendly adventure.

