Video Shows South Carolina Father Dancing Moments Before He Placed Fatal Firework On His Head

While millions of Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, we have to remember that they're small explosives. One South Carolina father accidentally killed himself after placing a firework on his head.

The South Carolina father definitely embraced the holiday. He was decked out in a stars and stripes outfit similar to Uncle Sam. He even had a top hat. But sadly for his wife and son, he got swept away by the holiday. In an act of showboating, he earned himself a possible nomination for this year's Darwin Awards.

41-year-old Allen Ray McGrew of Summerville, South Carolina died after the large firework exploded. He suffered severe injuries to the head that killed him. In the video below, you can find him dancing and having a good time. All things considered, it's very sad. He clearly enjoyed himself.

However, he placed a large firework on his head to impress the neighbors, according to WCBD. Rather than fly off, it exploded and killed him. It was an act of showboating gone wrong.

NEW: Man filmed dancing just moments before he blew his head up after placing a firework on his hat during 4th of July celebrations. South Carolina man Allen Ray McGrew passed on Thursday in a tragic firework accident. The 41-year-old reportedly placed a firework on top of… pic.twitter.com/eqxHjFzyqq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2024

South Carolina Father Dies Due To Firework Injury

His wife said that her husband wouldn't listen to reason. Family members urged him to take the firework off his head, but he ignored their pleas. Additionally, they didn't know that he already lit the firework.