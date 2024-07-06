South Carolina Father Dies After Firework Explodes On His Head While Showing Off

For many families, the 4th of July is a chance to be patriotic and spend time with family. However, tragedies do occur on the holiday, especially when fireworks are concerned. One South Carolina father sadly passed away after placing a firework on top of his head. The firework exploded, as you would guest, and he died from the resulting injuries.

It was an act of showboating and showing off. While we shouldn't speak ill of the dead, the real tragedy is that the South Carolina father didn't listen to reason and common sense. Decked in a stars and strips outfit like Uncle Sam, complete with a top hat, he got too caught up in the holiday. He didn't think that big fireworks go boom.

The South Carolina father in question was 41-year-old Allen Ray McGrew of Summerville, South Carolina. He threw a block party for the neighbors and was putting on a fireworks show. He wanted to show off and entertain. So, he placed a firework on top of his head. We're not talking about snakes and sparklers either. He placed a big firework, according to WCBD. Maybe he thought it would fly off? Sadly, he suffered fatal head injuries after it exploded.

His wife said that the family begged him to stop, but he wouldn't listen to anybody. Additionally, she didn't know the firework had already been lit.