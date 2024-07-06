Morgan Wallen Takes A Tumble On Stage During Recent 4th Of July Performance

Morgan Wallen recently performed at Hyde Park on the 4th of July. Unfortunately, it didn't go off without a hitch as the singer took a stumble on stage.

One TikToker captured the moment where Wallen slipped and fell mid-song. The singer was running across the stage when his shoes slipped and his feet went under him. Wallen went down to his knees. Fortunately, he was quick to spring back up and continued delivering the song without missing a beat.

Wallen had some pretty big members of the crowd, which included Patrick Mahomes, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis in attendance. It's not the first time that Wallen has fallen.

Last year, Wallen took a stumble off the stage while singing. Again, the singer was quick to pop up and shake off any injuries. Apparently, he's learned from Luke Bryan. "I was about to be legless after that song!" he said after finishing the performance. Ironically, he was singing at the time, "You're so high on attention, taking miles from inches. Leave me in the darkness."

"Next time, don't put so much smoke on the stage," Wallen later warned.

Darius Rucker Defends Morgan Wallen

Wallen has remained a controversial figure in country music thanks to his arrests and use of a racial slur. The singer recently got support from Darius Rucker, who said it's time for audiences to forgive Wallen.

"I think Morgan's become a better person since that. I've known Morgan a long time," Rucker said. "Since all that happened, you know, Morgan's tried to really better himself, become a better person and see the world in a much better way. And you know, he's not forgiven... Morgan's still not up for CMAs and ACMs."

"They can say what they want but the fact that Morgan Wallen is not up for Entertainer of the Year and those things is crazy, because no one's sold more tickets than Morgan. Maybe Luke Combs is right up there with him. But they're playing stadiums, man," Rucker emphasized. "But that's society. What I think doesn't matter. People are gonna make their own opinion and go with it. And so, it is what it is," he added.