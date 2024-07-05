Darius Rucker Defends Morgan Wallen Despite Racial Slur Incident

Morgan Wallen keeps himself in a web of controversies. Despite his efforts, he can't keep himself out of the blinding spotlight he puts himself in. Most recently, he's in hot water for drunkenly chucking chairs off the roof of a bar. But what sticks to his public perception the most is when video finds him drunk once again, hurling the n-word out. Both establishment and new country fans find themselves hesitant to embrace him. But Darius Rucker figures it's time to forgive him.

Recently, Rucker speaks on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. Eventually, a question arises for him, given his proximity to the country music industry. How does he feel about Morgan Wallen, given his myriad of controversies? Should he be forgiven? Rucker thinks so.

Darius Rucker Sticks Up for Morgan Wallen Amidst Many Controversies

Darius sincerely believes Morgan is trying his hardest to shed the negative light people associate with him. "I think Morgan's become a better person since that," Rucker insists. "I've known Morgan a long time. Since all that happened Morgan's tried to really better himself and become a better person and see the world in a much better way. And you know, he's not forgiven."

Additionally, he argues that it's not right for the country music industry to exempt him from awards. Darius thinks the eyes and fanfare he brings to Nashville should be enough to at least place him in consideration. "He's still not out for CMAs and ACMs. They can say what they want, but the fact that Morgan Wallen's not up for Entertainer of the Year and those things is crazy. No one's selling more tickets than Morgan," Rucker explains. "Maybe Luke Combs is right up there with him, but you know, they're playing stadiums, man. But that's society, and what I think doesn't matter, and people are going to make their own opinion and go with it. So it is what it is."

Plenty of people hold their skepticism of whether or not Morgan is truly changing. Moreover, people aren't certain that Darius even feels this way. Rather, they figure Rucker for a spokesperson to fruitlessly wrangle people on Wallen's good side.

One user echoes this sentiment with an insightful but blistering observation. "The threat of losing wealth is not growth. It just makes people hide who they are better," they argue.