Luke Bryan Explains Why He Keeps Falling On Stage And No, It's Not Due To Drinking Too Much

Luke Bryan just can't help but fall all over himself. He swears it's not because he's drunk. He spoke with Jimmy Kimmel last night on a press run for the new season of American Idol. After discussing Lionel Richie and Katy Perry leaving as a judge, Kimmel takes a playful aim at the numerous times he's fallen on stage.

Bryan clearly takes it in jest, initially trying to explain how he could've fallen in the first place. The 47-year-old country superstar shuffles through a variety of thoughts, wondering about the bottles of water he keeps on stage if somebody could've spilled some on stage.

Luke Bryan Clears The Air in Classic Luke Bryan Fashion

But then he felt the need to set the record straight. After looking into the various replies he sees online about any of his notorious falls, he clears the air with a few jokes, "But this is my chance to clear the air on this drinking and falling. Listen, I'm 6'2, I'm up there trying to do Michael Jackson moves in too big of a frame. And when you add water to a stage and slick cowboy boots, you go down hard."

On top of that, Luke discussed the low likelihood of doing any performance with alcohol in the system. "They're assuming... you just can't drink a bottle of vodka and go do a 2 hour show." Kimmel quickly retorts in his trademark sarcasm, "Some do. I've seen it."

Luke Bryan does admit after a while that he does understand how fans could arrive to that conclusion. Bryan shrugs, "It's all good. Just through the years, I'm real active on stage... even though the content of the songs alludes to drinking. That doesn't mean that I spend my whole life while working- are you drunk?" Kimmel replies in a sly manner, "I am, yeah."

Bryan finalizes his argument by sticking to the fact that he's just big and clumsy. He concludes, "If you're going to be stupid, you gotta be tough. I am that." Here's to hoping he keeps dodging injuries, otherwise, he'll have to come out in the NFL padding he proposed wearing by the end of the interview.