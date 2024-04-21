Luke Bryan Takes A Hard Fall On Stage But He's A Good Sport About It

Luke Bryan had a recent mishap on stage. The country singer took a tumble during a concert and ended up falling on his back. Fortunately, he wasn't injured and was even a good sport about it.

It appears that Bryan slipped on someone's phone on stage. One observer wrote, "Country star Luke Bryan slips and falls during performance & then tells his production crew to put the fall on the big screen so he could watch a replay of it. Well played. Bryan, who appeared to be okay besides a bruise on his elbow, slipped on someone's smart phone before joking that his 'lawyer will be calling.' 'I needed some[thing] viral, this is viral.'"

While still on the ground, Bryan asked, "Hold up! Did anybody get that?"

Luke Bryan Laughs At Himself

Bryan tossed the phone to the fan, who apologized to him for making him fall. "It's okay," he said before adding with a laugh, "My lawyer will be calling."

Bryan wanted to see himself fall. He said, "I gotta see it." Another fan offered them their phone to show him the fall. Bryan said, "Oh, you're Snapchatting, you can't Snapchat this s—-." He then replayed the footage for the crowd, narrating the moment he fell. He said it reminded him of a cartoon character slipping on a banana.

"There I am, there we go, jumping, jumping, hyping the crowd... There it is," he said "Hey, I need some viral. This is viral, alright?"

He added, "Hashtag 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It,'" referencing his latest hit. Bryan recently talked about his song and what inspired him to record it. "When I heard this [song] it was like, 'Stop the presses,'" he told Audacy. "We started playing it for people, playing it for the label and everybody was picking it as the first single, and here we are. I'm fired up to have it out."