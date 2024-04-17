Avid Fisherman Luke Bryan Is Apparently Allergic To Fish

Besides country music, everyone knows that fishing and hunting are two of Luke Bryan's biggest passions. So it may come as a shock that Bryan is allergic to fish.

In an interview with Audacy, the country singer explained that fish made his eyes puffy and red and even swell shut. He promises he's not smoking marijuana if you see him watery-eyed. He said, "I took Allegra today... just so we know, if I do interviews and I look like I've been smoking pot, that's not true. I've been catching bass. If I touch a bass, my eyes will get red, my hands will swell if I have to take the hook out. I'll get in front of it. If I'm going to fish today, I'll take an Allegra in the morning."

Bryan typically prefers someone else take out the hook for his fish. Touching bass causes his hands to swell and become discolored. Bryan has dealt with the allergy for most of his life, but that didn't stop him from going on fishing trips with his dad. In fact, his dad had some sound advice for him.

He said, "My dad would take me on these fishing trips, and I'm in the back of the boat wheezing, maybe in need of an EpiPen. My dad was just like ('Suck it up,') so we just thought it was allergies, like the trees, but it's actually touching the bass."

Luke Bryan Battles Allergies

It's not the first time that Bryan mentioned the allergy. Previously, he told The Tennessean about his allergy ahead of CMA Fest. He explained that he accidentally exposed himself to fish before the concert. Bryan had a bald eagle on his property that he decided to feed. So he caught so fish and quickly cut them up, forgetting about his allergy.

"I left him alone," Bryan said. "I'm not going to walk up to a bald eagle and think that's going to go well. He eased into the woods, and I put him a little pile of food out."

Realizing his mistake, Bryan quickly rushed back home to get medicine. "I (didn't) want to mess up my fan club party," said Bryan. "I'm happy that my voice feels good because sometimes it doesn't."

In case you're wondering, Bryan's not actually allergic to eating fish. He can consume them just fine. He just unfortunately can't touch them without swelling up. But that hasn't stopped him.