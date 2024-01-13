The best romantic movies and where to stream them this Feb. 14.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you need help getting into the spirit of things, consider curling up on the couch with a romantic movie! This romantic holiday is often honored with a candle-lit dinner, some wine, a box of chocolates and maybe even the exchange of some presents. If none of this interests you this year, a movie night might be just what you need!

Whether you're flying solo this Valentine's Day, have a long-term partner or have a big date, there's a movie suitable for every situation. Our list includes everything from cult classics and cheesy rom-coms to heart-wrenching dramas that will have you in tears. Celebrate this romantic holiday with some of the greatest love stories of our time!

If you're uninterested in finding love in 2024 or if Valentine's Day isn't your thing, our list also includes plenty of uplifting films surrounding breakups and empowerment. So, invite over some friends or your partner, grab your drink of choice, and get comfortable for a night of love, laughter and amusement! Regardless of which streaming services you use, our list includes movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu and more.