Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you need help getting into the spirit of things, consider curling up on the couch with a romantic movie! This romantic holiday is often honored with a candle-lit dinner, some wine, a box of chocolates and maybe even the exchange of some presents. If none of this interests you this year, a movie night might be just what you need!
Whether you're flying solo this Valentine's Day, have a long-term partner or have a big date, there's a movie suitable for every situation. Our list includes everything from cult classics and cheesy rom-coms to heart-wrenching dramas that will have you in tears. Celebrate this romantic holiday with some of the greatest love stories of our time!
If you're uninterested in finding love in 2024 or if Valentine's Day isn't your thing, our list also includes plenty of uplifting films surrounding breakups and empowerment. So, invite over some friends or your partner, grab your drink of choice, and get comfortable for a night of love, laughter and amusement! Regardless of which streaming services you use, our list includes movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu and more.
'La La Land' (2016)
Who's in it: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, J. K. Simmons
Considered one of the most romantic movies of all time, "La La Land" tells the story of two young people living in Los Angeles with big dreams. Seb Wilder (played by Ryan Gosling) is a jazz pianist who falls for an aspiring actress named Mia Dolan (played by Emma Stone).
The film tells the highs and lows of their love story as they both work toward their career goals. After its release, "La La Land" became an immediate hit and went on to receive various nominations and awards.
Where to watch it: Netflix
'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997)
Who's in it: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett
"My Best Friend's Wedding" is a star-studded rom-com about a New York City food critic who is surprised to learn that her lifelong friend is planning a wedding. After hearing the news, Jules Potter (played by Julia Roberts) decides she's in love with her lifelong friend and is determined to sabotage his wedding.
This hilarious film documents her attempts to break up the couple just days before their ceremony. If you ever want to hear Cameron Diaz belt out "I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself" in a cringe-worthy karaoke scene, then this is the movie for you!
Where to watch it: Netflix
'Love At First Sight' (2023)
Who's in it: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, Jameela Jamil
Netflix's latest romantic comedy "Love At First Sight" is based on Jennifer E. Smith's 2011 novel titled "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight." It tells the story of two young strangers who meet by chance at an airport and wind up sitting next to each other on their flight.
Oliver and Hadley spend their time on the plane falling in love, after which Oliver gives her his phone number. However, Hadley's phone dies before she can save his contact information. Fortunately, she overhears a conversation that may help her find Oliver.
Where to watch it: Netflix
'Sixteen Candles' (1984)
Who's in it: Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling, Anthony Michael Hall
When looking for a movie to enjoy this Valentine's Day, consider John Hughes' cult classic from the '80s. "Sixteen Candles" tells the story of Sam Baker, whose family is too wrapped up in plans for her older sister's wedding to remember her 16th birthday.
To make matters worse, a quiz made up by her friend in class asking about her crush lands in the wrong hands. This coming-of-age comedy is a must-see, as any generation can relate to these teenage antics.
Where to watch it: Netflix, Philo
'Eat Pray Love' (2010)
Who's in it: Julia Roberts, James Franco, Richard Jenkins, Viola Davis, Javier Bardem
Based on Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir of the same title, "Eat Pray Love" is the perfect film to watch after a breakup. It tells Elizabeth's inspiring journey of self-discovery after suddenly ending an eight-year marriage. Finding herself at a crossroads, Elizabeth (played by Julia Roberts) decides to travel to Italy, India, and Bali.
This is the perfect Valentine's Day movie for those looking for motivation, inspiration and inner peace. It'll have anyone who is newly single looking forward to future adventures.
Where to watch it: Netflix
'13 Going On 30' (2004)
Who's in it: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, Andy Serkis
When 13-year-old Jenna Rink is humiliated by her classmates, she wishes to be "thirty and flirty and thriving." The following morning, she wakes up as an adult in a Manhattan apartment. At first, Jenna is excited to learn that she has a celebrity boyfriend and works as an editor for her favorite fashion magazine, but that excitement is short-lived.
She also learns that she's horrible to work with, is having an affair with a colleague's husband, and stopped talking to her childhood best friend, Matty Flamhaff. "13 Going On 30" is a touching rom-com that will certainly pull at your heartstrings.
Where to watch it: Netflix
'Valentine's Day' (2010)
Who's in it: Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Patrick Dempsey, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner
This list would be incomplete without the inclusion of "Valentine's Day," a star-studded film that follows intertwining storylines. It covers everything from young love and new love to messy breakups and reconciliation.
Ashton Kutcher plays a florist named Reed Bennett, who is blindsided when his new fiancee leaves him. Anne Hathaway plays Liz Curran, a part-time receptionist and sex phone worker who starts dating a guy from the office mail room. Despite there being so many characters and storylines, it all connects and wraps up nicely in the end!
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'The First Wives Club' (1996)
Who's in it: Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Berkley
"The First Wives Club" is an empowering film that will have you laughing, crying and singing along with the cast. Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton play three women whose husbands leave them for someone younger.
The former friends reunite after learning the same thing happened to their friend, who decided to take her life. Determined not to let this happen to more women and looking to get revenge on their husbands, they blackmail their exes for money and open a women's crisis center in their friend's name.
Where to watch it: MGM+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
'A Walk To Remember' (2002)
Who's in it: Shane West, Mandy Moore, Peter Coyote, Daryl Hannah
Nicholas Sparks sure knows how to write romance novels! Based on his book of the same title, "A Walk To Remember" is a heart-wrenching coming-of-age story. To avoid being expelled, Landon Carter (played by Shane West) must participate in the school play. At rehearsals, he begins spending more time with Jamie Sullivan (played by Mandy Moore), who helps him with his lines.
Despite the teenagers being from different social circles and having to face several obstacles, they find themselves falling in love. Their relationship is put to the test, however, when Jamie reveals she has leukemia.
Where to watch it: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Sling TV, The Roku Channel
'She's The Man' (2006)
Who's in it: Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum, Laura Ramsey, Vinnie Jones, David Cross
If you're in the mood for something less serious, "She's The Man" is a great way to celebrate Valentine's Day. Amanda Bynes is at the peak of her career when she plays Viola Hastings, who comes up with a plan after the girl's soccer team is cut at her school.
Instead of giving up her passion, she starts dressing like her twin brother and takes his place at boarding school while he's away in London. Hilarity ensues when she starts falling for her brother's roommate, played by Channing Tatum.
Where to watch it: Netflix, Paramount+
'She's All That' (1999)
Who's in it: Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard, Paul Walker
Few movies embody the essence of '90s teen rom-coms like "She's All That." It includes all of the best tropes, including the token mean girl, a makeover scene where they realize the nerd is actually beautiful, and an epic coordinated dance scene. R&B singer Usher even makes a cameo in the film as the school's DJ.
The film tells the story of a bet among the jocks after the big man on campus claims he can turn any girl at school into a prom queen. His friends choose the school's most awkward and unpopular student, played by Rachel Leigh Cook.
Where to watch it: Netflix, Paramount+, Pluto TV
'Dirty Dancing' (1987)
Who's in it: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes
As a must-see cult classic, "Dirty Dancing" belongs on every list of Valentine's Day movies. It's the kind of film you can watch over and over and never get sick of it. Frances "Baby" Houseman heads to a vacation resort with her family, where she meets the handsome dance instructor Johnny Castle.
Not only is the chemistry between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey electrifying, but the soundtrack and dance scenes are to die for. It's the kind of movie that goes well with a bottle of wine on Galentine's Day.
Where to watch it: AMC+, Hulu
'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)
Who's in it: Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Bill Pullman, Ross Malinger, Rob Reiner
Since its release in 1993, "Sleepless in Seattle" has become known as one of the most romantic films ever made, likely due to incredible performances by Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. This classic film tells the story of Sam Baldwin, a widow who moves to Seattle with his 8-year-old son, Jonah.
In hopes of finding his father a new partner, Jonah calls a local radio show and convinces his dad to go on air. Sam then makes a heartfelt speech about how much he misses his late wife, inspiring thousands of women from around the country to write him letters, ultimately helping him get back into the dating game.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'The Princess Bride' (1987)
Who's in it: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Christopher Guest
Based on William Goldman's novel, "The Princess Bride" is a fantasy film that tells a one-of-a-kind love story. Buttercup is a young woman who falls in love with a farmhand named Westley. However, when Westley's ship is attacked by pirates during a trip overseas, he's presumed dead, leaving Buttercup heartbroken.
Several years later, Buttercup is betrothed to Prince Humperdinck but is kidnapped by a group of outlaws just weeks before the wedding. In addition to the prince and his soldiers, the outlaws are also chased by a mysterious man in black, who wants to rescue Buttercup. This touching film shows how true love holds no bounds and will always win in the end.
Where to watch it: Disney+, rent on Amazon Prime Video
'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)
Who's in it: Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik
A modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's comedy "The Taming of the Shrew," "10 Things I Hate About You" tells the story of sisters Kat and Bianca, who have opposite goals in high school. For Bianca, school is about social circles and boys, while Kat aims to fight the patriarchy and get into art school. Cameron James is a new student who falls head over heels for Bianca.
However, when he asks her out, she tells him of her father's rule that Bianca can't date until Kat does. Cameron then manipulates an arrogant yet wealthy senior named Joey Donner to pay the school bad boy to date Kat, allowing Bianca to go out with Cameron. However, unknown to Cameron, Bianca would rather date Joey.
Where to watch it: Disney+, rent on Amazon Prime Video
'Love & Basketball' (2000)
Who's in it: Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Alfre Woodard, Dennis Haysbert
"Love & Basketball" tells the charming story of two childhood friends who fall in love over the years. It's told in four parts, offering a look at their relationship with each other and with basketball at different life stages.
While they bond over their love of basketball, Monica (played by Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (played by Omar Epps) find that because of their genders, they have different experiences when it comes to the sport. Watch them come in and out of each other's lives, and whether or not they can ultimately work things out.
Where to watch it: Sling, Paramount+, Showtime
'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)
Who's in it: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams.
The award-winning film "Brokeback Mountain" was adapted from a short story written by Annie Proulx. It depicts the complicated relationship between two American cowboys between 1963 and 1983. Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist first meet after they're hired to herd sheep, and after some drinks, they spend the night together.
Their secret affair morphs into an emotional relationship, but they're ultimately separated for several years. When they reunite, they're both married and continue having an affair without their wives knowing.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)
Who's in it: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Michael Beach, Dave Franco, Pedro Pascal, Regina King
"If Beale Street Could Talk" is based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel of the same name. It tells the complex love story between Fonny (played by Stephen James) and Tish (played by KiKi Layne) in the mid-'70s as the young Black couple deals with hardships related to racism and discrimination.
Things get worse for the couple after Tish is assaulted in a supermarket, and Fonny defends her. His actions catch the attention of Officer Bell, who tries to arrest him until others come to his defense. However, Fonny is later arrested for rape after Officer Bell's testimony puts him at the scene of the crime. While a more-serious film, it's the perfect addition to any Valentine's Day date night.
Where to watch it: The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video
'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)
Who's in it: Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Daniel Dae Kim, Keanu Reeves
Sasha Tran (played by Ali Wong) and Marcus Kim (played by Randall Park) are former childhood friends who reconnect when Sasha temporarily moves back home. After a disastrous double date with Marcus, his girlfriend, Sasha, and her new love interest (played by Keanu Reeves), the two finally admit they still have feelings for each other.
While the two rekindle their relationship, Sasha also reconnects with her Asian roots. However, work sends her to New York City, putting their relationship to the test. Written by Ali Wong, Randall Park and Michael Golamco, "Always Be My Maybe" is just as funny as you'd expect it to be.
Where to watch it: Netflix
'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)
Who's in it: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong
Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, "Crazy Rich Asians" stars Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick for a wedding. While there, she learns that Nick is a member of one of the country's wealthiest families and his mother doesn't approve of her modest upbringing.
The film captures Rachel's struggle as she's snubbed by Nick's family and accused of being a gold digger. "Crazy Rich Asians" has a star-studded cast that made this comedic drama an instant hit, earning countless nominations and awards.
Where to watch it: Hulu, rent on Amazon Prime Video
'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)
Who's in it: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby
Harry and Sally meet through a friend in college and run into each other repeatedly over the following years. Each time they meet up, they discuss whether men and women can be friends. Harry is convinced that men and women can't be friends, but Sally disagrees.
Despite their feelings on the subject, they eventually agree to be friends. After an awkward kiss on New Year's Eve, however, they begin to develop feelings for each other. This '80s classic has held up over the decades and continues to be one of the greatest romance films of all time.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'The Big Sick' (2017)
Who's in it: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Adeel Akhtar, Anupam Kher
"The Big Sick" is a fresh and original rom-com written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. Nanjiani stars as Kumail, an aspiring comedian and Uber driver whose parents are trying to push him into an arranged marriage. Meanwhile, he pursues a casual relationship with a woman named Emily.
After things get more serious, Emily learns that Kumail is seeing other women and ends their relationship. However, after an infection lands Emily in the hospital, Kumail must set his priorities straight. This heartwarming film makes for the perfect date night.
Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video
'Notting Hill' (1999)
Who's in it: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, Hugh Bonneville
"Notting Hill" is the kind of movie that will have you believing in love again. The British rom-com is cheeky, heartwarming and even straight-up cringey at times. It tells the story of Anna Scott, a famous Hollywood actress played by Julia Roberts who literally runs into a divorced bookstore owner, William Thacker.
After helping clean up the coffee he spilled on her shirt, she kisses him impulsively, kicking off an incredible journey of laughter, love and heartache. The film's quirky dialogue and memorable lines make it a must-see this Valentine's Day.
Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video
'Love, Simon' (2018)
Who's in it: Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner
If you're looking for an LGBTQ+ teen rom-com, then "Love, Simon" is probably right up your alley. Based on Becky Albertalli's novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda," the film centers on a closeted high schooler named Simon. When a classmate discovers that Simon is gay, he threatens to out him if Simon doesn't set him up with his best friend Abby.
At the same time, Simon has connected with an anonymous classmate online who is also in the closet and is determined to find out who it is. After its release, critics celebrated the film for its groundbreaking content and inclusion.
Where to watch it: Hulu, Disney+
'The Notebook' (2004)
Who's in it: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden
This list wouldn't be complete without "The Notebook," one of the most romantic films of all time. Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, it tells the love story between Allie and Noah, who fall in love as teens in the 1940s.
The film touches on various heavy subjects, including heartbreak, class differences and dementia. If the storyline doesn't enthrall you, the incredible wardrobe and scenery certainly will.
Where to watch it: Hulu, Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)
Who's in it: Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal, Buddy Ebsen, Martin Balsam, Mickey Rooney
More than a cult classic, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" is considered to be both culturally and historically significant among critics. Audrey Hepburn stars as Holly Golightly, a "café society" woman, which was a term used to describe New York City's socialites in the 1900s.
The film describes Holly's life as a single woman in New York who strives to marry someone wealthy. Instead, however, she finds herself falling for an aspiring writer. "Breakfast at Tiffany's" is a romantic holiday that should be on everyone's must-watch list.
Where to watch it: Sling, Paramount+
'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)
Who's in it: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, Kevin Bacon
If you're looking for something more light-hearted this Valentine's Day, consider throwing on "Crazy, Stupid, Love." The chemistry between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling is electrifying, and the storyline will have you laughing out loud. Steve Carell plays Cal, a middle-aged man whose wife admits she had an affair with a co-worker.
Thrown into the midst of a divorce, he meets Jacob at a local bar who introduces Cal to his womanizing ways. When you aren't laughing, you'll be crying from this film's touching conclusion.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'Moonstruck' (1987)
Who's in it: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Danny Aiello, Olympia Dukakis, Vincent Gardenia
Cher gave an Oscar-winning performance in "Moonstruck," portraying a young widow named Loretta Castorini. After accepting her boyfriend Johnny's marriage proposal, he must head off to Sicily to tend to his dying mother. While he's gone, he asks Loretta to connect with his estranged younger brother and invite him to the wedding.
She finds his brother Ronny (played by Nicolas Cage) by going to the bakery he owns. The two quickly form a connection and spend the night together, leaving Loretta torn between the brothers. Not only does "Moonstruck" depict an incredible love story, but viewers also find it hilarious.
Where to watch it: Tubi, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'You've Got Mail' (1998)
Who's in it: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Parker Posey, Jean Stapleton, Dave Chappelle
Back in the '90s, it was common for people to meet in online chatrooms. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan do just that in "You've Got Mail," known only to each other by their AOL screen names. Unhappy with their partners, they quickly fall for each other over lengthy emails and consider meeting up in real life.
However, unbeknownst to them, they've already met in real life and despise each other. Hanks plays Joe Fox, whose family owns a well-known chain of bookstores and whose latest branch is putting an independent children's bookstore — owned by Ryan's character, Kathleen Kelly — out of business.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)
Who's in it: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, Tom Wilkinson
If you're in the mood for a heart-wrenching romantic drama unlike anything you've ever seen, then add "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" to your next movie night. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet play exes Joel and Clementine. After ending their volatile relationship, Clementine opts for a procedure that will erase her memory.
When Joel finds out, he opts for the same procedure. However, the process forces him to relive all of his memories of Clementine, and he suddenly doesn't want to forget her anymore. It's the kind of movie that will make your head spin, but you'll walk away believing in true love.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)
Who's in it: Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, Brian Dennehy, John Leguizamo, Pete Postlethwaite
Before everyone was swooning over Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic," he was capturing hearts as Romeo in a modern version of William Shakespeare's "Romeo + Juliet." DiCaprio plays opposite Claire Danes as two teenagers whose families own rival business empires.
It's a familiar story with all of the modernization of the '90s, including handguns, shootouts and ecstasy. Despite the discomfort of hearing Shakespeare's words juxtaposed with the male cast in colorful Hawaiian shirts, it's an incredible film and perfect for any Valentine's Day celebration.
Where to watch it: Rent on AppleTV
'You People' (2023)
Who's in it: Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy
In spite of receiving mixed reviews from critics, "You People" is an entertaining romantic comedy that touches on cultural clashes and generational disparities. Jonah Hill plays Ezra, a secular Jewish podcaster who meets Amira when he mistakes her for his Uber driver.
As the daughter of devout followers of the Nation of Islam, Amira couldn't be more different from her new boyfriend. They're able to look past their differences until their relationship gets serious and they meet each other's families.
Where to watch it: Netflix
'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)
Who's in it: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino
Another incredible LGBTQ+ film you'll want to catch this Valentine's Day is "Portrait of a Lady on Fire." The historical romance takes place in France during the late 18th century. It tells the story of Marianne, an artist who gets commissioned to paint a portrait of an aristocrat named Héloïse.
The only issue is that Héloïse refuses to have her portrait done, as she doesn't want to be married off, so Marianne must pretend to be her hired companion. They go on walks together, during which Marianne memorizes her features and paints in secret. However, their bond grows and they begin a romantic relationship.
Where to watch it: Hulu, Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'One Day' (2011)
Who's in it: Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess, Patricia Clarkson, Ken Stott, Romola Garai
"One Day" is a heartbreaking romantic drama that depicts Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley on the same day over 20 years. It begins in 1988, when the two spend the night together after graduating from college but agree to remain friends. They each go on to find success and date others despite their attraction for each other.
Based on a novel by David Nicholls, the film tells the story of two people who can never seem to get the timing right. Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with the girls or with a partner, this movie will certainly pull on everyone's heartstrings.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
'Under the Tuscan Sun' (2003)
Who's in it: Diane Lane, Sandra Oh, Lindsay Duncan, Raoul Bova
Based on a memoir by Frances Mayes, "Under the Tuscan Sun" is funny and uplifting. Diane Lane portrays Frances, a successful writer who learns her husband is having an affair. Since he was unemployed, he was able to file for alimony during their divorce and took the house. Depressed and unable to write, Frances' friend gifts her a ticket to Tuscany in hopes it inspires her.
While on a group tour, she comes across a flyer advertising a nearby villa for sale. On a whim, she purchases the beautiful but rundown villa and begins a fascinating new journey in a small town in Italy. By the end of the movie, your faith in love will be renewed.
Where to watch it: Rent on Amazon Prime Video
