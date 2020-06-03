It's alright if you don't have any plans to travel to a fancy resort anytime soon. Although, that doesn't mean you can't have a relaxing experience from the pool or your local lake. The Tropical Tahiti Floating Island will make you consider a staycation.

The Tropical Tahiti Inflatable is the lake raft people won't stop talking about. Six people can comfortably relax on the lake or swimming pool with an ice-cold margarita in hand. The Member's Mark Island Float is equipped with everything to make you feel comfy under the sun.

With comfortable seating, backrests, cup holders, and a built-in cooler, you have everything you need for fun in the sun. There are also four heavy-duty handles for carrying the 6-person inflatable raft. Once you get it out on the water, sit back and relax.

The inflatable floating island will make you feel like you're on a sun tanning deck out in Cabo. Socializing in the middle of the water will forever be a favorite pastime when it's warm outside. Who doesn't love sitting on a boat, chatting it up with their favorite people?

No need to buy a boat. All you need is this inflatable island raft for fun summer days. There is a 6-person capacity on the river raft, so be sure not to let it get too crowded. For more socializing floats for lake days, be sure also to check out this amazing floating picnic table.

You can find the inflatable island at Sam's Club for $129. The whole family will love feeling like they're on a tropical island. Make sure you get Dad to grill the best burgers, fajitas, and more to make it the best day out on the lake. Three happy customers left 5-star customer reviews!

