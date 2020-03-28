It's almost summer, which means it's time to break out your flip flop and sandal collection. If you're one of those people who can't seem to pry yourself away from your beloved pair of cowboy boots, there's a new summer fashion trend that will blow your mind.

Redneck Boot Sandals are exactly what you think they are - cowboy boots turned into beach-ready sandals that will definitely catch a few stares. While the premise looks and sounds a little ridiculous, many consumers have jumped at the chance to buy this boot/sandal hybrid and show them off with pride. They offer a ton of strap styles as well. Do you want double straps? They've got them! What about a typical flip flop style? Done!

You're probably wondering how such a unique type of footwear came to be. Well, founder Scotty Franklin was on vacation on the beaches of Gulf Shores Alabama and saw a man walking on the beach in cowboy boots. Since he was wearing flip flops he felt bad for the man that he had to wear his boots on the sand and wondered if he'd be able to cut open a pair of boots to make them beach-ready.

If you're considering buying a pair of cowboy boot sandals for yourself, be prepared to spend a good bit of cash on this fashion statement. For the price of $150, the company has a customization service that allows you to send in a pair of boots you already own to be transformed into a brand new pair of sandals.

It's a great option to give new life to a pair of boots that have become scuffed at the toe or just need a little extra TLC. While this is definitely a look that very few can pull off, it seems to be giving joy to thousands of cowboys and cowgirls across the country.

