Although Linda Ronstadt songs always transcended genre labels, Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris' fellow Trio member has inspired country singers across multiple decades. To celebrate Ronstadt's impact on country music and her selection as one of 2019's Kennedy Center Honorees, powerhouse vocalist Trisha Yearwood belted out "You're No Good" at the Washington DC event.

A night after a reference to the song during the State Department dinner for the Kennedy Center Honors recipients proved that most anything can spark political debate in 2019, Yearwood performed her popular live version. Yearwood's husband Garth Brooks and Ronstadt were shown fighting tears during CBS' broadcast of the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors.

Yearwood also joined forces with former Ronstadt duet partner Aaron Neville to bring down the house with a cover of Ronstadt and Neville's 1989 hit "Don't Know Much."

"I've been doing this for 28 years and I think this might be the biggest night for me because she's my hero," said Yearwood on the red carpet. "She's the person that made me want to be a singer."

In the same interview, Brooks said that Ronstadt's creative defiance throughout a career that earned her 10 Grammy Awards proves that "she's got more balls than most men in this industry."

The event took place on Dec. 8 and aired a week later. In addition to Yearwood's appearance, Carrie Underwood sang "Blue Bayou" and "When Will I Be Loved" in honor of Ronstadt, while fellow country star Thomas Rhett performed with the cast of Sesame Street.

Ronstadt and the Sesame Street cast received Kennedy Center honors alongside actress Sally Field, conductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas and the band Earth, Wind & Fire.