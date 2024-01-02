Travis Kelce Adorably Nods to Taylor Swift's Hometown During 'New Heights' Podcast

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is still going strong, and it seems the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can't help but bring up his partner when he gets a chance. On a recent holiday bonus episode of Kelce's "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the brothers brought on Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, to talk about Christmas traditions. While Kylie chatted about her traditions growing up, Kelce gave a subtle nod to Swift that surely made every Swiftie smile.

Kylie, a Pennsylvania native, was talking about where her family used to buy their Christmas tree when she was young. She mentioned they would go to a tree place in West Philadelphia. That's when Kelce made a comment that Swift's diehard fans would instantly connect to her.

"West Philly? Did you ever go out to like Reading or like Lancaster?" he asked, referencing the area of Pennsylvania in which Swift grew up.

"I heard there's a Christmas tree farm out there," he added.

"I heard there was a tree farm out there," Kylie answered with a smirk.

Kelce's response to Kylie was a pretty clear mention of Swift's upbringing in Pennsylvania. She grew up on a Christmas tree farm in West Reading, which she sings about in her song, "Christmas Tree Farm," released in 2019.

Swift once told Esquire "it was such a weird place to grow up." She also said her upbringing on the farm contributed to her love for the colder seasons and the holidays.

"It has cemented in me this unnatural level of excitement about fall and then the holiday season," she said in the 2014 interview. "My friends are so sick of me talking about autumn coming. They're like, 'What are you, an elf?'"

Swift added that her job as a young girl was to pick praying mantis "pods" off the tree so that "bugs wouldn't hatch inside people's houses."

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship to the public in September 2023.