Christmas Day may have seen more NFL games than ever before, but the real touchdown was made off the field when Austin Swift, brother to pop icon Taylor Swift, presented a nostalgic Christmas gift that transported NFL star Travis Kelce back to his childhood gridiron dreams.

During the special holiday episode of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the whimsical present he received from Austin. "He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack," Travis said with childlike wonder. "And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: 'Little Giants,'" a reveal that undoubtedly scored points for thoughtfulness and creativity.

"Little Giants," the 1994 family football comedy, stars Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neill as brothers with clashing coaching styles, leading a pack of young underdogs to an unexpected victory.

Travis Kelce's romantic life took center stage this festive season, with girlfriend Taylor Swift by his side. The pair, who've recently gone public with their relationship, spent the Yuletide celebrations amidst a backdrop of cheers and gridiron action. Despite the Chiefs' loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Christmas spirit was in full swing, with the Swift family attending the game in support of Travis.

"Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor. She's never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her," a source close to the Swift family reportedly told The Daily Mail, adding: "Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life."