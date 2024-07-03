Travis Kelce Breaks Silence About That Inappropriate Interaction With Julia Roberts On Eras Tour

Travis Kelce is opening up about that recent moment involving Julia Roberts while at an Eras Tour concert. Swifties have blasted Roberts for being a bit inappropriate.

In a now-viral TikTok, fans captured an interaction between Roberts and Kelce. Roberts appeared a bit too touchy, touching Kelce's chest while speaking to them. Kelce appeared to try to pull away from her embrace. Several interpreted Kelce as feeling a bit uncomfortable by Roberts' touch.

"I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday. "That was pretty cool." Kelce appeared to have a good time hanging with the iconic actress. He said that he and Roberts were "having some fun" with Stevie Nicks in the VIP tent. Swift and Kelce later hit the town with Nicks after the concert.

"She is every bit of whatever everyone makes her out to be," Kelce said of Nicks. "She is so awesome. ... Some of these people you meet and you're like, 'I don't know what I'm doing here. You are unbelievable ... and I am just a jabroni supporting his girlfriend.' It's just so much fun."

Travis Kelce Breaks Silence

Overall, Kelce ignored any criticism of Roberts. He didn't comment on the fact that she was a bit touchy. So apparently, it didn't appear to bother him that much. He said he drank Guinness and played "some snooker." "Ireland was fun," he said. "It was a good time."

Many Swifties targeted Roberts after the exchange. Nikki Glaser and her mother blasted Roberts for being inappropriate with Kelce. Glaser called Roberts' actions a bit "too much" and her mother found them "so gross."

One just has to look at the TikTok to gauge people's thoughts. Many targeted Roberts. One wrote, "Not Julia scratching him like a kitty kat." Another wrote, "It's giving my best friends wedding vibe, Miss Julia Roberts." Yet another wrote, "Nah, I love it! It's Julia Freaking Robert's! She can do no wrong!"

Others defended the actor. One wrote, "Julia is old enough to be Trav's mom. She loves Chiefs and Taylor. She is just telling him how much she loves them. It is cuteness!" Another wrote, "A little scratch and Mom love from Julia Robert's - she is just as happy for Taylor as we are. And then - she got the crinkling eye."