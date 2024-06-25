Travis Kelce Reveals Moment He Fell In Love With Taylor Swift

You can put those breakup rumors aside because Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going strong. The NFL star recently appeared on-stage alongside Swift for the first time. Kelce also opened up about the moment that he realized he was falling in love with the pop star.

Appearing on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kelce got honest about his relationship with Swift. He said they balance publicity with privacy. "You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything," he told co-hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. "That's my girl. That's my lady. I'm proud of that."

He continued, "I'm not sitting here trying to juggle like, 'How can I keep this under wraps?' You just don't want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline."

Kelce explained that Swift's confidence and self-awareness is why he started to fall in love with her.

She's very self-aware," he shared. "She understands situations like that and I think that's why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure."

Travis Kelce Fell Hard For Taylor Swift

Kelce cited the moment that Swift decided to attend one of his NFL games. Originally, he planned to sneak her in without all of the attention, but Swift didn't care about the cameras. "She just walked right through the front door," he recalled. "There was no talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She's just like, 'I just wanna be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.'"

"She's in the madness — She wants to be a part of it — She wants to support me and do things like that," he said. "She really won me over. And I think that's why I really started to really fall for her. Just [watching] how genuine she is around friends and family."

However, dealing with all of the publicity can be a bit much, Kelce admits. He's had to adjust to a new level of fame.

"[Paparazzi] has been the craziest thing. Definitely the pulling up to the house, the just random, I don't know," he said.

He continued, "It's a different demographic than the NFL, so it's been cool to dabble in that and see her following and everything. It's been fun because a lot more kids are into the game and the Chiefs fans have turned into a lot of her fans. And her fans have turned into Chiefs fans, so I've had fun with every aspect of it."

"But when you're at home, you want privacy, and you don't always get that," he added.