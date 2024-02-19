The 15 Best Julia Roberts Movies of All Time, Ranked

Roberts has proven her mettle as one of Hollywood's most enduring and beloved talents.

Julia Roberts is one of the biggest stars to come out of the late '80s. The 56-year-old actress has dominated both theaters and tabloids for the better part of 35 years. And while she's hardly unrecognizable from role to role, she has brought her signature style, personality and megawatt smile to a wide variety of films. From her early days, where she acted in predominately light rom-com fare like "Mystic Pizza" (1988) and "Pretty Woman" (1990) to her Academy Award-winning turn as a hard-nosed legal warrior in "Erin Brockovich" (2000) to portraying the mother of an opioid addict in "Ben is Back" (2018), her work has trended increasingly toward the serious over the years.

But this isn't because Roberts herself has grown more serious. As the New York Times puts it in a 2022 interview with Roberts: she hasn't changed... but Hollywood has. "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," she told them. "If I had read something that I thought was that 'Notting Hill' level of writing or 'My Best Friend's Wedding' level of madcap fun, I would do it."

Whether you prefer Roberts' grimmer films or long to return to the days of her laughing in an elegant dress, cocktail in hand, there's no denying that she is an absolute icon in everything she does. Here are her best films of all time, ranked.