The 15 Best Julia Roberts Movies of All Time, Ranked

Julia Roberts is one of the biggest stars to come out of the late '80s. The 56-year-old actress has dominated both theaters and tabloids for the better part of 35 years. And while she's hardly unrecognizable from role to role, she has brought her signature style, personality and megawatt smile to a wide variety of films. From her early days, where she acted in predominately light rom-com fare like "Mystic Pizza" (1988) and "Pretty Woman" (1990) to her Academy Award-winning turn as a hard-nosed legal warrior in "Erin Brockovich" (2000) to portraying the mother of an opioid addict in "Ben is Back" (2018), her work has trended increasingly toward the serious over the years.
But this isn't because Roberts herself has grown more serious. As the New York Times puts it in a 2022 interview with Roberts: she hasn't changed... but Hollywood has. "People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," she told them. "If I had read something that I thought was that 'Notting Hill' level of writing or 'My Best Friend's Wedding' level of madcap fun, I would do it."
Whether you prefer Roberts' grimmer films or long to return to the days of her laughing in an elegant dress, cocktail in hand, there's no denying that she is an absolute icon in everything she does. Here are her best films of all time, ranked.
'Stepmom' (1998)
In "Stepmom," Julia Roberts plays Isabel Kelly, a young and successful photographer who must navigate the complexities of becoming a stepmother. Isabel grapples with the resistance from her partner's children and the tension with their mother, played by Susan Sarandon. Roberts brings warmth and depth to a character striving for acceptance and understanding in a new family dynamic, offering a nuanced portrayal that resonates with many in blended families.
'Eat Pray Love' (2010)
"Eat Pray Love" takes audiences on a journey with Roberts as Elizabeth Gilbert, a woman on a quest for self-discovery after a painful divorce. Roberts' character travels to Italy, India, and Indonesia, seeking pleasure, spirituality, and balance. Roberts' portrayal captures the essence of a woman redefining her identity and embracing life's myriad possibilities.
'August: Osage County' (2013)
In "August: Osage County", Roberts is Barbara Weston, the eldest daughter in a dysfunctional family led by Meryl Streep's character. Roberts delivers a raw and powerful performance, capturing the complexity of family ties and generational trauma. The film, an adaptation of Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, showcases Roberts' dramatic range, as she confronts family secrets and personal demons during a crisis.
'Ben is Back' (2018)
In "Ben is Back", Julia Roberts portrays Holly Burns, a mother whose son returns home from rehab on Christmas Eve. Roberts' performance is a tour de force, capturing the anguish and hope of a parent in the shadow of addiction. The film provides a poignant look at the opioid crisis and the enduring bond between mother and son, anchored by Roberts' emotional authenticity.
'Mona Lisa Smile' (2003)
"Mona Lisa Smile" features Roberts as Katherine Watson, an art history professor at Wellesley College in the 1950s, who challenges her students' traditional expectations. Roberts conveys the spirit of a progressive thinker in a conservative setting, encouraging her students to aspire beyond societal norms. The film comments on gender roles and the pursuit of happiness, bolstered by Roberts' charismatic performance.
'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)
In "Ocean's Eleven", Roberts plays Tess Ocean, the sophisticated and estranged wife of Danny Ocean, portrayed by George Clooney. Set against a Las Vegas heist backdrop, Roberts shines in a cast of Hollywood heavyweights. Her character's poise and complexity add a dynamic layer to this slick and stylish caper film, demonstrating Roberts' versatility in ensemble casts.
'Steel Magnolias' (1989)
"Steel Magnolias" presents Roberts as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, a spirited young woman with a health condition that challenges her desire to live life to the fullest. The film is a heartfelt story about the strength and resilience of Southern women, with Roberts' performance earning her an Academy Award nomination. Her portrayal of Shelby's zest for life and her relationships with the women around her remain iconic.
'Charlie Wilson's War' (2007)
In "Charlie Wilson's War", Roberts portrays the wealthy and influential Joanne Herring, who plays a pivotal role in Congressman Charlie Wilson's covert operations in Afghanistan. Roberts' performance is sharp and captivating, highlighting her ability to delve into complex, real-life figures. The film is a notable political drama, with Roberts demonstrating her flair for roles that blend charm with a keen sense of strategy.
'Duplicity' (2009)
"Duplicity" casts Roberts opposite Clive Owen as Claire Stenwick, a former CIA officer engaged in corporate espionage. The film is a smart, twist-laden spy thriller that showcases Roberts' chemistry with Owen and her skill in playing characters with cunning and depth. Roberts' role in 'Duplicity' is a testament to her talent for balancing romantic tension with the intricacies of high-stakes intrigue.
'Closer' (2004)
In "Closer", Roberts plays Anna Cameron, a photographer caught in a web of romantic entanglements. The film, directed by Mike Nichols, explores the raw emotions and complexities of love and desire. Roberts' portrayal of Anna is intricate and compelling, showcasing her adeptness at bringing depth to roles that deal with the darker aspects of relationships.
'Notting Hill' (1999)
"Notting Hill" features Roberts as Anna Scott, an A-list actress who unexpectedly finds love with a humble bookstore owner, played by Hugh Grant. Roberts' portrayal is both enchanting and grounded, capturing the vulnerability behind her character's glamorous façade. The film remains a beloved romantic comedy, with Roberts' performance solidifying her status as a leading lady in the genre.
'Mystic Pizza' (1988)
"Mystic Pizza" marks one of Roberts' breakout roles as Daisy Arujo, a young woman working at a pizzeria in a small town. The film is a coming-of-age story that celebrates friendship, love, and ambition. Roberts' performance is vibrant and relatable, marking the beginning of her journey to becoming one of Hollywood's most cherished actresses.
'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997)
In "My Best Friend's Wedding", Roberts stars as Julianne Potter, a food critic who schemes to win back her best friend and former lover when he announces his impending wedding. The film is a standout in the romantic comedy genre, with Roberts balancing humor and heartbreak to create a memorable and endearing character.
'Erin Brockovich' (2000)
'Erin Brockovich' features Roberts in an Oscar-winning role as a legal assistant who takes on a massive environmental lawsuit. Roberts' portrayal of Brockovich's fierce determination and empathy resonates powerfully, making the film an inspiring story of perseverance and advocacy.
'Pretty Woman' (1990)
At the pinnacle of Julia Roberts' career is "Pretty Woman," where she plays Vivian Ward, a sex worker whose life transforms after meeting a wealthy businessman, portrayed by Richard Gere. The film is a modern Cinderella story that catapulted Roberts to international stardom. Her charismatic and nuanced performance turned Vivian into an iconic character, and "Pretty Woman" remains a cultural touchstone.
