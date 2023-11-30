Thanksgiving is officially over. And that means it's time to put away the pumpkins, shelf the scarecrows, and break out all things Christmas—A.K.A., Trader Joe's snacks.

Don't get us wrong. We love a good pumpkin spice latte and a slice of apple pie (with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, of course). But nothing tops the warm, ginger- and peppermint-filled treats you can find at good 'ole TJ's come December. Stocking up on classic goodies and experimenting with new flavors is as much of a Christmas tradition as looking at lights or leaving out cookies for Santa Claus. So much so that the grocery store even has a countdown timer on its website for the release of its annual holiday guide.

While wandering through the bustling aisles and finding cookies, cocoas, and coffees that catch your eye sounds like a solid strategy, holiday shopping at Trader Joe's is not that simple. Stores are small, quantities are limited, and everyone wants a bite of the action. To make it easier for you, we've curated a list of must-have items that you'll want to get your hands on ASAP this year.

From cult classics to new holiday releases, these are the ten items you won't want to miss on your next Trader Joe's winter haul.

1 of 10 Peppermint Mini Marshmallows Here's the deal: you can never have too many marshmallows. These mini marshmallows are coated in peppermint candy bits, making them perfect for adding to hot cocoa or topping off your favorite holiday dessert. And if you just want to eat them straight out of the bag, we support that, too. 2 of 10 Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Ice Cream Trader Joe's famous Joe-Joe cookies turned into ice cream? Yes, please. This seasonal flavor is a must-try for any candy cane lover. Plus, it's made with real pieces of the classic cookie and has a delicious peppermint swirl throughout. The combination of that with vanilla and chocolate fudge makes this treat a winter dream. 3 of 10 Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa Hot cocoa is a staple during the cold months, and this salted caramel version takes it to the next level. Made with real cocoa powder, natural caramel flavor, and a touch of sea salt, this rich and indulgent drink will warm you up from the inside out. Top it off with some whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for the ultimate cozy experience. 4 of 10 Cookie Mug Hangers Does it get any cuter than this? We think not. These festive gingerbread mug hangers are not only adorable but also delicious. Simply hang one on the edge of your mug while sipping your hot cocoa and dunk it in for a sweet treat. They also make great stocking stuffers or additions to homemade gift baskets. 5 of 10 Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists Trader Joe's Jingle Jangle is a fan-favorite holiday treat—and for good (delicious) reason. This reimagined version of that salty-sweet snack features pretzels covered in peanut butter candy coating and topped with mini chocolate candies and crushed Joe-Joe's cookies. It's the perfect combination of textures and flavors that will have you reaching for another handful (or two). 6 of 10 Candy Cane Joe-Joe's It's not winter snacking without a box (or three) of Candy Cane Joe-Joe's. These classic cookies are filled with creamy vanilla icing and crushed candy cane pieces for a festive twist on the classic sandwich cookie. They're perfect for dunking in milk or munching on as-is. Pro tip: crumble them up and use them as a topping for ice cream. 7 of 10 Sweet Cannoli Dip This seasonal dip is a game-changer for holiday parties and gatherings. It may be made with a mix of cream cheese, sour cream, and ricotta, but we swear it tastes just like the insides of a real cannoli. Serve it with some crackers and cookies for an easy, indulgent dessert that will have everyone coming back for seconds. 8 of 10 Mini Gingerbread People It's not Christmastime without gingerbread cookies, and these mini gingerbread people are too cute to resist. Made with crystallized ginger and white fudge, they have a delicious, snappy crunch that pairs perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee. 9 of 10 Egg Nog Liqueur Egg nog is a holiday classic, and this creamy, indulgent liqueur takes it to the next level. Made with pure cream, spiced rum, brandy, and cinnamon, it's perfect for sipping on its own or using as a mixer for festive cocktails. 10 of 10 Iced Gingerbread Squares They may be in the frozen section of TJ's, but these gingerbread squares have all the delicious flavors of a freshly baked treat. Made with butter, brown sugar, ground ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and a bit of lemon purée, they're perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth without having to turn on your oven. Simply let them thaw at room temperature for an hour and enjoy.

