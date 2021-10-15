'Peso in My Pocket': Toby Keith Hasn't Lost a Step on New Album

Toby Keith's first studio album in six years, Peso in My Pocket, arrived on Friday (Oct. 17) and delivered the quality and variety we've come to expect from the native Oklahoman.

Keith, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2021, wrote four out of 10 songs alone, including the title track and the previously-shared "Happy Birthday America." He also penned a pair of album highlights without a helping hand: "She's Drinking Again," which packs as much sarcasm as a Bobby Bare standard, and "Thunderbird," which is more reminiscent of fiery Dwight Yoakam tunes. The number of solo writes likely stems from Keith spending the early months of the pandemic sheltered in place at his home in Mexico.

There's also outside cuts (the recently-released Brett Tyler, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris co-write "Old School") and noteworthy collaborations (the Keith and Sammy Hagar team-up "Growing Up is a B---h") on the "Red Solo Cup" singer's first collection of fresh material since 2015's 35 MPH Town.

In addition, Keith covers "Take a Look at My Heart," a song John Prine co-wrote with John Mellencamp and recorded as a duet with Bruce Springsteen for Prine's 1991 album The Missing Years.

Another standout, "Days I Shoulda Died," brings levity to the table without comedy overshadowing the power of one of modern country music's best baritone vocalists. Jessie Jo Dillon, daughter of Keith's go-to hit writer Dean Dillon, co-wrote it with the Warren Brothers.

As for other collaborators, Micheal Hosty appears on the album-opening cover of his own "Oklahoma Breakdown," while Keb' Mo' helps Keith slap a shiny, new coat of paint on "Old Me Better," a song from the blues great's 2014 album BLUESAmericana. The latter hit streaming services on Sept. 17.

Peso in My Pocket Track List

1. "Oklahoma Breakdown" (Micheal Hosty)

2. "Peso in My Pocket" (Toby Keith)

3. "Old School" (Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Brett Tyler)

4. "Old Me Better" (Kevin R. Moore, John Lewis Parker)

5. "Days I Should Died" (Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Jessie Jo Dillon)

6. "Growing Up Is a B---h" (Keith, Sammy Hagar)

7. "She's Drinking Again" (Keith)

8. "Thunderbird" (Keith)

9. "Take a Look at My Heart" (John Mellencamp, John Prine)

10. "Happy Birthday America" (Keith)

