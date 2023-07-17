"This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine."

When Toby Keith stepped into an Uber that had a karaoke machine, he had no choice but to belt out one of his biggest hits. In a video the singer shared on his Instagram page, he casually puts on an impromptu performance of his 2002 tune, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)."

The clip shows Keith happily singing the tune (along with himself) while adding a few purposeful lyric changes and harmony. The sight is a welcome one for fans of the singer who have been worried about his health for the past year. The singer announced in June 2022 that he was battling stomach cancer.

Fans in the comments were ecstatic about the performance, with one writing, "No cancer can hurt that voice!! You sound amazing." Another commented, "Best thing I've seen in a minute!"

He gave an update on the disease this summer, sharing with The Oklahoman that he's "feeling good," and he hopes to get back to performing soon.

"I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan," he says. "So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I've only got one that's shown up. Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare."

As far as getting back to the stage, he says he's working on setting up a few show test runs to see if he can fully return to the stage.

"I'm thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours," Keith adds. "And if I do, (I'll) be out on the road this fall."