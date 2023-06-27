Toby Keith is still in the process of battling stomach cancer, but he recently shared a positive update on the progression of the disease. In an interview with The Oklahoman at his 19th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in early June, he shared he's optimistic that the cancer will continue to diminish, but he is prepared for any outcome.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Keith told the publication [quote via CountryNow]. "... I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I've only got one that's shown up, Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare."

Keith added that he hopes to return to performing sooner than later, but he's still working up the strength. Once he finds himself physically able to get through a full set, he says he'll be back to work.

"I'm thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours," Keith adds. "And if I do, (I'll) be out on the road this fall."

For now, Keith is still undergoing treatments including chemotherapy and immunotherapy. He says his doctors are working to kill the cancer in every way possible.

"Now, they're trying to fight where the cancer backs up and says, 'Oh, you're fighting that tumor? We're gonna remorph and turn into this kind of cancer,'" he says. ".. So, while they [the cancer cells] are in the bullpen regrouping, we're trying to kill 'em with something different."

Keith's recent golf classic raised $1.8 million for the OK Kids Korral, which is a cost-free home for families of child cancer patients. The singer shared a photo of himself from the event encouraging fans to donate to their local children's hospitals.

"Change kids' health, change the future. Go to cmnhospitals.org to donate to your member children's hospital," he wrote.

He shared more photos from the event, which took place at Riverwind Casino and Belmar Golf Club in Oklahoma, this week.

Keith revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in June of 2022.