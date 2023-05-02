Tish Cyrus is officially moving on after her divorce from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. The 55-year-old -- who is mother to singer Miley Cyrus -- revealed her engagement to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell on Saturday, April 29. Cyrus shared the news on Instagram with two photos -- a close-up snap of the couple holding hands and showing off the engagement ring and a photo of the couple hugging while Cyrus smiles for the camera. She shared her enthusiasm about the engagement in the post's caption.

"A thousand times.... YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she wrote.

Cyrus and Purcell went public with their relationship in November 2022 with an Instagram photo of the two sitting closely. Since then, Cyrus has shared multiple insights into the relationship, and in early April, she shared a sweet photo that possibly foreshadowed the engagement announcement. Cyrus wrote, "Let's Stay Like This Forever ........ ❤️," alongside the snap.

The engagement announcement comes a little more than one year after Cyrus and Billy Ray announced news of their divorce in April 2022. Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing "irreconcilable differences," People reported at the time. They then released a statement confirming the end of their marriage.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways -- not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the couple said in a statement to People. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

Billy Ray also moved on after the divorce, seemingly confirming his relationship with Australian-born singer Firerose in September 2022. They confirmed their engagement in November.

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus welcomed three children -- Miley, Noah and Braison -- during their marriage. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's two other children, Brandi and Trace.

