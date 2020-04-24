How to Make Pumpkin Pie Moonshine

One of the best things about the fall season is the spices...but who says you can't enjoy them year-round? This pumpkin pie moonshine recipe is the perfect way to enjoy some pure pumpkin goodness regardless of the weather.

Pumpkin is a sweet treat in the form of lattes, pies, and jack-o-lanterns, so why not an adult beverage?

First, you need to gather up some mason jars to hold the finished product. Grab a pack of 12 because these make great gifts or would be perfect for your next family gathering.

Pumpkin Pie Moonshine

This cocktail recipe starts with Everclear grain alcohol 190 proof if your state allows it. Take a couple of cups of that, depending on how strong you want your jars, plus a couple of cups of a sweet vodka, like Pinnacle Whipped Vodka or another vanilla or whipped cream vodka of your choice.

Put the alcohol in a large container or crockpot then add the following ingredients. But if you want to make it a bit easier on yourself just get pumpkin pie spice instead of the mix of different spices:

1 can of 100% pumpkin puree

2 1/2 cups brown sugar

3 teaspoons cinnamon

2 1/2 tsp of ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 gallon apple cider (or apple juice)

*The amounts of these ingredients can vary depending on your personal taste buds...

The container needs to be big enough to fit all this good stuff. Combine pumpkin puree, brown sugar, and the spices together using a whisk or a mixer. Your entire kitchen will smell like pumpkin spice...YUM!

Add the gallon of cider, mix well, and then add your alcohol (both the Everclear and your sweet vodka of choice).

Pour the mixture into each of the mason jars and seal them up. Leave the jars in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. The longer, the better to enhance all the yummy flavors. Shake well before giving to your loved ones!

Recipe adapted from All About Bars

oembed rumble video here