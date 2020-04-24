The Best Recipe for Homemade Apple Pie Moonshine

oembed rumble video here

Here is a recipe you are going to want to share with your friends and hope they make some of their own. Whether it's fall, Christmas time, summer, or spring, a nice glass of this homemade apple pie moonshine is always a good idea. There's something about that apple pie spice flavor that just makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

This apple pie moonshine alternative is sure to please anyone of legal age to enjoy a taste and the easy recipe is totally delicious and incredibly flavorful. Be careful, this recipe makes a very smooth drink that tastes just like liquid apple pie. You have been warned. Maybe stock up on some vitamin c to prepare for the next day.

Apple Pie Moonshine Recipe

Ingredients

1 750ml bottle of 190 proof Everclear - If you can't get Everclear in your state or liquor store, high proof grain alcohol like your favorite vodka can work also. Get crazy, use vanilla vodka...this is your DIY cocktail!

About 1 cup of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum - Two cups tastes pretty good also... just saying.

1 Gallon Apple Cider

1 Quart Apple Juice

3 Cups of Brown Sugar

1 Cup of White Sugar

10 Cinnamon Sticks

1 Large Stock Pot

6 Mason Jars (Quart jars)

This recipe comes together very quickly. Simply combine the cinnamon sticks, apple cider, and apple juice in the large stockpot. While it's simmering, add in the sugars.

Continue to stir slowly for about five to ten minutes until all the sugar is dissolved. At that point, turn the heat off and allow the apple cider mixture to cool down to room temperature.

Allow it several hours to reach a lower temperature. If you add in the alcohol too soon, the higher temperature will evaporate some of the alcohol content.

Once the mixture is at room temperature, stir in the 1/5 of Everclear and one to two cups of rum.

At that point, you are ready to empty your large pot and jar the apple pie moonshine in the mason jars. Don't be afraid to put a cinnamon stick in the jars or even some nutmeg before you refrigerate your drink overnight.

As the apple pie moonshine ages, the cinnamon and sugar blend out the alcohol taste to an almost undetectable level. Maybe take this to the next level when you entertain and add a caramel rim? YUM.

