This Delicious Whiskey Apple Cider Will Start Your Fall Off With a Bang

The only thing that screams "fall" more than pumpkin pie has to be all things apple. Apple pie, apple cobbler, bobbing for apples, and apple cider all bring to mind the cozy warmth of the new season. And the alcoholic history of the classic fall drink is actually deeply rooted in American tradition.

According to Serious Eats, the first English settlers started growing apple trees and brewing the sweetly intoxicating apple cider by the gallon. In fact, hard cider was the beverage of choice for most New Englanders in early America. That was mostly because the apple trees were easier to cultivate on American soil. Who knew pilgrims loved apple cider cocktails as much as we do?

However, why stop the adventures with apple-flavored beverages with the standard cider? Gent's Lounge has concocted an irresistible new recipe that adds whiskey to your apple cider. This flavor-infused libation will take away the chill in your bones this fall and the best part? Next to no prep time. You might not even have to go to the grocery store for the few ingredients this whiskey cocktail requires. There's nothing complicated like spices or whole cloves. Unless you're using an apple cider recipe to make that part from scratch, this is a drink even a beginner can make. Doesn't hurt that it's gluten-free too!

Apple Cider Whiskey Ingredients

Rye Whiskey (or another whiskey of your choosing)

Apple Cider (or apple juice if you prefer)

Fresh ginger

Lemon Juice

Directions

Add 4 ounces apple cider to your cocktail shaker followed by 1/2 oz of freshly squeezed lemon juice and 2 oz of whiskey. Add ice and 2 ginger shavings to the shaker. Shake it until the drink is cold and then strain it into your glass of choice. Garnish with apple slices and you're all set! Maybe consider adding a caramel rim if you're a caramel apple fan!

Poured over ice, this beverage would take any Halloween party up a notch, and the total time to make it is only a couple of mins. You can also experiment with the type of whiskey you add to the mix. If you're less adventurous, try swapping out the whiskey with vodka or gin to make a less smoky fall cocktail. If you want to make it taste more like an old fashioned, throw in some Angostura bitters.

You could even skip the alcohol altogether and make this a kid-friendly treat as the autumn winds start to blow. Move over cranberry juice, we've got a new mocktail in town! Add a little cinnamon on top or a cinnamon stick for an even zestier version.

Gent's Lounge also suggests heating up this wonderful treat on the coldest of winter days. Heat up the whiskey, ginger, and the apple cider on the stove and finish off with lemon. That's one consolation for the cold, dark winter that is on the horizon!