Tim McGraw's Nephew, Timothy Wayne, Signs With UMG Nashville

Country musician Timothy Wayne, the nephew of Tim McGraw, has inked a deal with UMG Nashville and is slated to drop new tracks next month. Originally from Franklin, Tennessee, the Louisiana State University (LSU) sophomore divides his free time between recording in the studio and performing live across the Southeast.

"Timothy Wayne has been honing his craft, his songs, and his sound around the students and college scene of LSU," Cindy Mabe, Chair & CEO, UMG Nashville said. "He's bringing a new generation of core country music fans to his experiences of growing up around Nashville and country music as well as the country boy lifestyle he is living. He's such a charismatic, outgoing, genuine artist. It's exciting to watch Timothy build his era of country music and bring in a rabid fan base of youth culture into country music."

"I'm so excited to have this opportunity to make and record music with UMG Nashville," Wayne added. "This has been a dream of mine. I am working hard on music that I can't wait to share with everyone."

Just last week, Tim McGraw showcased an image of Timothy Wayne in the recording booth on his Instagram. "Working in the studio with my nephew,' McGraw wrote alongside the snapshot.

However, Tim McGraw isn't Timothy Wayne's only music mentor. Wayne has frequently collaborated with musician and actor Mark Collie. Not only are their images of the duo jamming together on Wayne's Instagram, but he also gives Collie birthday shoutouts.

Timothy Wayne Has Some Upcoming High Profile Gigs, Including One in Support of Tim McGraw

It seems that Timothy Wayne will have ample opportunities to promote his new music with UMG. When Tim McGraw initially revealed his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, Carly Pearce was his primary support for the journey.

Soon after, the Country music veteran extended invitations to multiple emerging artists for guest appearances at select concerts. Among these rising stars is Wayne. He'll be joined by talents such as Abby Anderson, Randall King, Restless Road, and others. Wayne is set to join his uncle for the tour's concluding shows from June 20-29.

However, his recent record deal and the opportunity to open for his uncle's major tour aren't the end of it. The rising country star is also set to perform at this year's CMA Fest. As per the festival's official website, Wayne is scheduled to grace the Good Molecules Reverb Stage on June 6.