Tim McGraw Proves Taylor Swift Isn't the Only One Feeling 22 by Rocking Catlin Clark's Jersey

Tim McGraw is proving to fans that Taylor Swift isn't the only one feeling 22. The country icon recently shared some local pride when playing in Iowa. McGraw rocked University of Iowa player Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey. For Iowa fans, there was no better site than seeing McGraw in a sleeveless tank representing their state.

The country singer played at the Wells Fargo arena in Des Moines, Iowa, last Friday. He is currently touring as part of his Standing Room Only Tour. McGraw wore the No. 22 not only to get crowds riled up but also to recognize the accomplishments of Catlin. The athlete has been breaking records left and right.

On X, McGraw wrote with the caption. "When in Iowa.... Had to represent! Big year for @CaitlinClark22 and @IowaWBB."

I'm not the only one that recognized the Taylor Swift pun. Another fan also pointed it out on social media, writing, "We're all feeling 22!" And that's certainly true. Another wrote, "This is awesome. Great taste in concert wear."

Tim McGraw Praised by Fans

What touched fans the most was that McGraw was giving Clark the respect and attention that she deserved. It certainly warms the heart in many ways. One person wrote, "Always a great show with Tim! Love seeing you rep a great girl player, especially when her area. Remember though where you're from though down the stretch!"

Another commented, "What a year for #22 and how many new fans she will pull to the WNBA!"

And what a year that Clark has had. Currently, Clark is leading the Iowa Hawkeyes through March Madness, competing in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. They're at No. 1 right now and with good reason. Clark has been an unstoppable force in many respects this season.

In February, she became the NCAA women's basketball's all-time leading scorer. That happened when Iowa played against the Michigan Wolverines. She also became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer for both men's and women's basketball. That puts her ahead of the late LSU basketball player "Pistol" Pete Maravich for the record. As a native of Louisiana, McGraw took little issue with Clark passing his homestate basketball hero.

Sadly for Iowa fans, this will be Clark's last season. While she could play one more for the team, Clark opted to go into the WNBA draft. For McGraw fans, the display is just another reason to appreciate the singer.