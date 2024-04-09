Taylor Swift's New Album Is Making Tim McGraw Trend Online — Here's Why

You may have seen Tim McGraw trending online. That's the Taylor Swift effect. As the singer is preparing to drop her new album The Tortured Poets Department, she's calling on fans to reveal their old favorites.

On X, Swift's Eras Tour account tweeted, "In honor of 10 days till the release of Taylor Swift's "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT", reveal your top 5 songs from her debut album, Taylor Swift!"

In honor of 10 days till the release of Taylor Swift's "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT", reveal your top 5 songs from her debut album, Taylor Swift! #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/QUHPkXk6RN — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 9, 2024

And there's one song that fans keep listing almost more than any other. That's right, it's the Swift classic "Tim McGraw." As a result, it's had the effect of making McGraw himself trend on social media. With a tour of his own, the singer probably appreciates the exposure.

One person wrote, "TOP 5: 1. Should've Said No 2. Cold As You 3. Our Song 4. Tim McGraw 5. Mary's Song." Another commented, "Tim McGraw Our song, Teardrops, on my guitar, I'm only me when I'm with you, Should've said no."

Another wrote, "Tim Mcgraw will always remind me of late august nights." Still another wrote, "When you think tim mcgraw i hope you think of me."

Tim McGraw Talks Taylor Swift

McGraw always had mixed feelings about Swift's "Tim McGraw" song. He thought the tune meant that he was falling out of style, according to Billboard. However, he appreciated the gesture at the same time.

"Well, when I first heard 'Tim McGraw' by Taylor Swift, I mean, I thought it was a good song. I was a little apprehensive about it when I first heard it," he admitted. "Then I thought, 'Have I gotten to that age now to where they're singing songs about me? Does that mean I've jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool?'"

"So I didn't feel like I was that terribly old," he continued. "I'm a big fan of Taylor's. I think that she has just such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible. And I just think she's one of the greatest artists to come along in a long time."

McGraw has also had the time to personally meet Swift early in her career. He gave her some advice on making it in the industry.

We had long conversations with her in Faith's dressing room about always being open to listening, but always know that you're the leader, that you're the one making decisions, that you will know what song is going to work or not and that you are the captain of your ship," McGraw said via People. "I remember thinking this girl has so much talent and so much moxie, and she's so curious."