Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's Upcoming Albums Have One Artist in Common

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both have upcoming albums that couldn't be more different, but they share one thing in common, or should we say, artist. Post Malone will make a guest stop on both Act II: Cowboy Carter and The Tortured Poets Department. So while fans wait for Post Malone's own tentative country album, rest assured that the singer has been busy.

Post Malone will join Swift on the opening track "Fortnight." Speaking with People, he discussed what it's like collaborating with Swift. So far, he's had a great time. "She's amazing," he said. "She's so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, 'Let's do it.' And I was like, 'Hell yeah.'"

In her announcement at the Grammys, Swift opened up about what fans can expect from the album. It's something that she has been working on for the past two years. "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," the singer said in part of her acceptance speech. "It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

Beyoncé Teams Up with Post Malone

Meanwhile, Post Malone will appear alongside Beyoncé for her song "Levii's Jeans." While neither has spoken about the collaboration, Beyoncé did suggest she had several surprises in store for fans. Those surprises include Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton.

She wrote on Instagram, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

"I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect — I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound," she continued. "I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE...I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop."