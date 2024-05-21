Tim McGraw Just Tossed His Hat In Ring For Most Adorable Baby Gender Reveal At Concert

Tim McGraw helped a couple do the gender reveal for their impending new family member during his Standing Room Only Tour. In the middle of his performance, he saw a sign out in the crowd. It read, "Tim McGraw, will you do our gender reveal!?" McGraw asks for the sign, then calls the couple forward. The awestruck couple hands McGraw the fated envelope, and McGraw builds the anticipation before opening it.

"Let's see if it's going to be 'Tim' or 'Faith,'" McGraw quips. The letter is opened, and the gender is, indeed, revealed. "It's a boy!"

The couple loses it — and rightfully so! You'd laugh and cry, too, if Tim McGraw were the one to tell you the gender of your beloved baby!

On his Instagram post showing the clip, McGraw stated the following: "Pretty sure this is the first time I've done a gender reveal at a show." His fans? Well, they were just as excited and happy as the couple seemed to be!

"This was so sweet to watch last night. You put on a great show!" one Instagram user says. Another one states, "I was at this concert last night and saw this. How awesome of you to do this. And what a great memory for them to share with their son!"

Tim McGraw's Wholesome Gender Reveal Surprise For One Lucky Couple

Tim McGraw made gender reveals cute and wholesome once more — as they were when the idea first circulated among people. I'm not going to lie, when I saw "gender reveal," I rolled my eyes. Personally, I detest gender reveals. At least as they started getting more and more unnecessarily elaborate.

Here's a blast from the recent past for you! Remember the 2020 El Dorado wildfire in California? The wildfire that scorched 23,000 acres of land, destroyed around 20 buildings, and killed a guy? You know how that fire started? A couple thought it would be fun to use pyrotechnics for their gender reveal party!

I'm not here to preach to you or tell you how to live your life. I'll say this: if you're going to have a gender reveal event, please keep it simple. Or at least don't be careless if it's going to be a whole to-do. Keep it classy like Tim McGraw and the couple that asked him to do the honors!