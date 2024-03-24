Miranda Lambert One Ups Kenny Chesney By Performing Gender Reveal Live During a Concert

Though they're not in competition, Miranda Lambert would have certainly won the battle of dueling gender reveals. To celebrate his new album, Kenny Chesney previously revealed whether a Texas radio host was having a boy or a girl on the air. Well, Lambert took things to an even bigger extreme when she revealed her friend's baby's sex during a concert.

Lambert is finishing the last of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency shows, and concert-goers can expect more than a few surprises. The country singer gave her friend and personal assistant Cameron Mitchell a gender reveal party for the books. Mitchell is also married to Lambert's band leader Danny Mitchell, who was on the stage for the event.

"We've been waiting for a long time to reveal the gender at this show," Lambert explained in the video. "To a song called 'Drunk' because that's on brand for our white trash a—es." Lambert then launched into a solo version of her duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" that she recorded with Elle King.

At the end of the song, pink confetti shot out into the crowd, signifying that the couple was having a girl. The excited mom-to-be could hardly contain her excitement, jumping up and down at the news. It's certainly a memorable way to announce to the world that you are having a baby.

Miranda Lambert Fans Celebrate the News

Lambert's fans certainly loved the gesture that the country icon performed. One person commented on the video, "I love so many things about this video. Firstly, the champagne bucket full of waters for baby mama." Another wrote, "Best gender reveal ever haha a little hard to mess that one up." However, one person wished that Mitchell could have been closer to the stage so she could be near her husband for the big news. They wrote, "Killing me that she didn't get to run up on stage and hug her man."

Comparatively, Chesney's gender reveal gesture was a bit more mundane if no less special. While it lacked the pomp and confetti of a live concert, it was slightly more intimate and personal. Radio host for New Country 96.3 Michelle Rodriguez invited Chesney to call into the show where he revealed the big news to Rodriguez and her husband.

It was exciting news for the couple, and I have to say that we at Wide Open Country are wishing both families the best as they continue to grow and prosper.