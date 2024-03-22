Kenny Chesney Celebrates New Album 'Born' By Performing a Gender Reveal

Kenny Chesney is celebrating his new album Born in quite a unique way. He's doing a gender reveal for a couple live on the air. The puns almost write themselves. Chesney is celebrating new life and breathing new life into his career with his latest album and upcoming tour.

On social media, radio host for New Country 96.3 Michelle Rodriguez announced that the country artist would drop by the studio. Chesney will reveal whether Rodriguez will have a boy or girl. It's sure to be a memorable moment for the couple and a fun story they can tell their child one day. After all, how many people can say they had a country music star play such a pivotal role in their early life.

In a tweet, Rodriguez wrote, "Kenny Chesney joins us at 7:50am today to help with the gender reveal. I've been convinced it's a boy based on all the wives tales. @HawkeyeOnAir & my husband @tim_rawson are men of science. Is it a boy or girl?!" Appearing on the air, Chesney confirmed to the radio host she was having a boy!

Kenny Chesney Fans React to The News

Her message immediately drew a response from jealous fans. They offered their congratulations to the couple. One wrote, "Well if this isn't the coolest having Kenny on to help with that! Also congrats!!!?" Another commented, "Tell Kenny I'm stoked to see him at his concert in May."

It's a nice bit of irony and synergy that Chesney is stopping by to do a gender reveal party on the same day his album Born drops. In an interview with USA TODAY, the country artist said he doesn't feel like his career has been three decades in the making.

He said, "No, it doesn't. But in some ways, maybe (laughs). I truly love creating and see that as one of the biggest gifts in my life. The first two records I made with (producer) Barry Beckett and the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and then I've been with (producer) Buddy Cannon ever since. I've been so blessed to have these people around me. I feel like because of that I wake up every day with a sense of purpose."

He's busy preparing to go on tour as well. He said, "I'm training really hard right now — I'm particular about what I eat I'm on a treadmill. I'm morphing into this "other guy" and I love it. To do what I do and be good at it you have to have a little bit of ego. But if I had to carry that in my everyday life it wouldn't be functional. I'm trying to get my brain and body and soul in a place where I can give everybody all of me."