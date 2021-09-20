Tim McGraw Left in Awe by Alexandra Kay's TikTok Cover of 'Don't Take The Girl'

It looks like sometimes fans aren't the only ones who get starstruck whenever they hear someone singing something beautiful. Country icon Tim McGraw is the latest country star to go viral on social media after posting a video response to a cover of one of his most epic and legendary songs, "Don't Take The Girl."

While preparing some yummy coffee, the country music star is seen watching Alexandra Kay, who goes by user name alexandrakaymusic, as she sings the cover of his 1994 release and first No. 1 single. Kay's viral cover reached over 150,000 followers of her Instagram account and her two million-plus TikTok followers.

Kay has previously covered several songs such as Dolly Parton's "Jolene," which led her to a million views across her social media platforms. Through her website, it is noted that Kay's voice has been compared to Lee Ann Womack, Alison Krauss and Dolly Parton, which McGraw agrees with. In the video, he even says, "I love her voice," and continued, "see if my coffee turns out as good as the way she sings this song."

Believe it or not, her success does run deeper than just singing on TikTok and Instagram. CMT has decided to share her in an upcoming episode of their new digital series, Viral To Verified. So yes, it's safe to say she's going to go far!

As far as McGraw, he has a new adventure coming up soon, alongside his wife, fellow country singer Faith Hill. The duo was recently cast to play the Dutton family in Yellowstone's origin series 1883. Through Instagram, Mcgraw lauded acclaimed actor Billy Bob Thornton who is also joining the cast of the forthcoming period piece. He stated, "We worked together on Friday Night Lights....can't wait to team up on this one."

