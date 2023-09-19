Tim McGraw Gets Emotional While Accepting ACM Icon Award

With his spouse Faith Hill and two of their three daughters on the front row, Tim McGraw held back tears while accepting this year's ACM Icon Award. McGraw received the award at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23. Fox aired the ceremony last night (Sept. 18).

Per a press release, the ACM gives its Icon Award to "a country music artist, duo/group or industry leader who, throughout their career, has advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry, such as songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, literary works, philanthropic contributions and other goodwill efforts."

Acting alone qualifies McGraw, whose years of roles culminated with his starring run alongside Hill on the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

After being introduced by Nelly, McGraw launched into thanking everyone who's stuck with him through career highs and personal struggles.

"I'm pretty fortunate. Country music has given me everything good that's come in my life," he said. "I mean, I would not have met my wife without country music. I would not have my three daughters without country music. I would not be able to do movies. I would not be able to do TV shows. I wouldn't do everything I've been able to do without country music."

McGraw avoided eye contact with Hill to keep from crying.

"I would not be where I am today without you and your grace," he added. "I love you unconditionally."

Like the other honorees at this year's ACM Honors, McGraw's work got applauded by one of the artists he inspired. Brett Young thanked McGraw with a true-to-the-original cover of "Don't Take the Girl," which became McGraw's first No. 1 in 1994.

Last month, McGraw and Hill earned headlines for their color-coordinated red carpet appearance with two of their daughters, Maggie and Audrey.