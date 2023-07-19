'This Is Us' Cast Reunites on The Picket Lines During Hollywood Strike: 'Forever Family'

Actress Mandy Moore had a reunion with her This Is Us co-stars after joining the SAG-AFTRA picket line.

Moore joined Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas as she headed out to join members of the organization who are currently striking.

"Day 1. Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract. #sagaftrastrike #wgastrong #unionstrong," Moore captioned an Instagram photo of herself and the others at the picket line. She also shared a quick clip of the the crew marching together.

In a quick repost to her Instagram Stories, Moore shared the photo of herself with Metz and Huertas once more, adding that the pair were her "forever family."

Members of SAG-AFTRA have been striking since the end of last week. Moore has been an active participant and has not been shy about sharing her experiences while away from her normal duties.

But aside from business reasons, Moore had plenty of reasons to celebrate since it's been some time since she reunited with her This Is Us co-stars publicly.

She last appeared with them after filming the show's final episode in May 2022. It was clearly a difficult time for her to leave the popular series, though it was time for it to end after airing for six seasons on NBC.

"Clearly, nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart as This Is Us," Moore told The Hollywood Reporter in an August 2022 interview. "Nothing will probably mean the same thing to the world in the way that that job did."

"I love working and I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the best job in the world for the last six years," she added. "I think every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job. I have been reading stuff and thinking about what's next, but it's daunting."