'This is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Signs Record Deal with Country Label

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Chrissy Metz, known for her role as Kate Pearson on the hit NBC show This is Us, has signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. While no details about Metz's upcoming project are available yet, it's likely that the multi-talented star is gearing up to release her debut country album.

"To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement," Metz said in a statement. "Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy [Mabe] and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!"

Metz previously performed on the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards when she shared the stage with current label mates Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton to perform the Oscar-nominated "I'm Standing With You" from the film Breakthrough, which Metz also starred in.

"Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America's emotional conscience," Universal Music Group Nashville president Cindy Mabe said in a statement. "Music was her first love and no matter if she's singing, acting, writing or just being, she's always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can't wait to put her musical story into the world and I'm so inspired to bring her into the Universal Music Group Nashville family."

Last year, Metz told Access Hollywood that she'd been spending time in Music City writing songs for a potential upcoming album.

"I have been writing for the past year, whenever I have time I go to Nashville and have been doing some songwriting," Metz told Access Hollywood. "Yeah, I think an album's coming."

Like her co-star Mandy Moore, who plays Metz's character's mother on This is Us, Metz frequently sings on the NBC series. This is Us returns to television on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

