Hallmark Reveals Premiere Date for 'The Way Home' Season 2

"The Way Home" has been given a premiere date for its second season.

The second season of "The Way Home" is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel, with episodes available for streaming later in the week on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This premiere happens almost exactly one year after the first season debuted on Jan. 15, 2023.

"The Way Home" was able to continue its production amidst the Hollywood strikes, thanks to special waivers, and was shot this summer in Toronto, Canada.

This family drama revolves around Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), and Kat's mother Del (Andie MacDowell), all characterized by their strong, determined natures. Over two decades ago, significant events caused a rift in their family, which remains unresolved. Kat and Del still aren't on speaking terms, and Alice has never met her grandmother and is oblivious to the root of their family's discord. The show begins as these three generations of women reunite under one roof for the first time in over twenty years, leading to an unexpected discovery that sets them on a journey of healing and reconnection.

The inaugural season of "The Way Home" revealed that Alice possesses the ability to time travel after falling into a pond at her grandmother's place in Port Haven, New Brunswick, Canada. This pond mysteriously transports Alice to the late 1990s/early 2000s when her mother, Kat, was a teenager. In this past, Alice befriends a young Kat and her close friend Elliot (Evan Williams), and encounters her deceased grandfather Colton (Jefferson Brown). During her time travels, Alice endeavors to solve the mystery behind her uncle Jacob's (Remy Smith) disappearance.

Kat, Alice's mother, also discovers the time-traveling properties of the pond. She travels back to a time when her father and brother were alive, attempting to change the past to save them, but her efforts prove unsuccessful. Elliot, who has been aware of the pond's secret and Alice's time travel since his youth, finally confesses this knowledge and his longstanding feelings for Kat. By the end of the season, Kat realizes that her uncle Jacob likely fell into the pond and is lost in another time.

You can stream season 1 of "The Way Home" on Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark Media's streaming platform, with a subscription. Catch an all-day marathon of season 1 of "The Way Home" on New Year's Eve, starting at 10 a.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.