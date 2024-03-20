The Voice’s John Legend Is Ready to Fight One Coach After Last Minute Playoff Pass

All is fair in love, war, and The Voice. It's safe to say that things are heating up on the competition show, and one coach made John Legend livid thanks to a sneaky move.

Tuesday night's battles saw Chance the Rapper forced to choose between Maddie Jane and Nadège. Both sang their hearts out for a spot in the competition moving forward, performing "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You." Both singers demonstrated impressive talent, so much so that Legend and the other coaches would take either on their teams.

"That's my team!" Chance celebrated, but fellow coach Dan Smyers warned, "Somebody's gonna use a steal. It might not be your team anymore!"

Legend already expressed his jealousy over the two. The singer planned to woo either Maddie Jane and Nadège to his team after the battle. "I'm so jealous that you're not on Team Legend right now," Legend said. "You found your own ways of being yourself, while also being great together."

Chance decided to go with Maddie Jane as the winner of the battle. Cue, an immediate frenzy as Legend and the other coaches hit their buttons to try to steal Nadège. Legend was prepared to state his case for why the singer should join his team. However, Chance wasn't planning on letting either singer go.

He used his Playoff Pass to send Nadège straight to the Playoffs instead. Cue, a frustrated Legend acting out and playfully punching Chance on the arm. Game recognizes game. In a previous interview, Chance said that he had a lot of admiration for Legend.

Things Heat Up on 'The Voice'

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," Chance said. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building." Still, the rapper is on the competition to win. With Legend being the only one of the current coaches to win, he's got the biggest target this season.

As coach Shay Mooney said, "It's getting heated out there for sure." It's all part of the competition. In an interview with ET, Legend reflected on his excitement to be on the show.

"I'm excited to be here," he said. "I love coaching on The Voice. I love working with our artists, just seeing people's dreams come true through this show, giving them all the advice I've gotten over the years, helping them learn from all the experiences that I've had over the years. It's a lot of fun for me." The singer also weighed in on whether Blake Shelton might return.