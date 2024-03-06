Why Chance the Rapper Says Reba Is the 'Biggest Threat' on 'The Voice'

The competition is heating up on season 25 of "The Voice," and after night three of Blind Auditions on Monday (March 4), the team rosters are building up. This season has already seen tense battles between coaches who want the same singer on their team, and coach Chance the Rapper sees Reba McEntire as a serious competitor.

After McEntire brought country singer Ashley Bryant to her team, Chance noticed a characteristic of his fellow coach that makes her a contender in the competition.

"I've been looking around between all the coaches, and the biggest threat is Queen Reba because she knows how to empower people," Chance said after the audition.

Soon after Chance's comment, McEntire worked her magic once again, and this time, it went against Chance's favor. When the next contestant, Asher HaVon, took the stage singing Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain," Chance immediately knew he wanted the singer on his team. He was the first coach to push his button, and Dan + Shay soon followed. HaVon showcased his theatrical voice and impressive vocal range as he sang the classic tune. After he hit a couple high notes, McEntire was convinced to turn her chair.

McEntire praised the singer from Selma, Alabama for his "range" and "power." Dan + Shay also threw their hats in the ring for HaVon, complimenting his dynamic voice. Meanwhile, Chance came in with a serious pitch, saying he can tell the singer is trying to win the competition.

"Come get down with Team Chance, win the whole show, and continue on your career," he said.

While HaVon deliberated over which coach to choose, his family members began chanting Chance's name. HaVon then addressed Chance, which caused the coach to think he had won the singer, but he politely declined the rapper's offer.

"Chance, I really love you. I really do," HaVon said. "But I gotta choose Reba."