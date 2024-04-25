'The Voice' Winner Kendji Girac Claims He Shot Himself In "Fake Suicide" Prank Gone Wrong

The shooting of The Voice winner Kendji Girac just gets wilder and stranger. Now, the singer says he shot himself in a fake suicide prank gone wrong.

Authorities found Girac near a traveler camp in Biscarrosse earlier this week. While initially reports said the singer was fighting for his life, Girac appeared a lot more stable than initially believed. According to Le Monde, the singer said he tried to fake a suicide. He wanted to scare his romantic partner because they were threatening to leave him.

However, the gun actually ended up going off. Girac initially told authorities he accidentally shot himself while messing with a gun. Initiall reports listed it as a shotgun, but now, it's confirmed to be a Colt .45 automatic pistol. Girac said he bought the weapon at a local flea market.

Girac changed his story, according to a prosecutor in France. The singer revealed that he wanted to fake his own death in order to scare his girlfriend. They had been on the outs, and she threatened to leave him. In response, Girac tried to draw an emotional reaction from her. However, he got more than he bargained for after he accidentally shot himself for real.

'The Voice' Winner Accidentally Shot Himself

Authorities held a press conference in which they described the events leading up to Girac's shooting. "He was very frightened when he heard her talking about leaving, he panicked and wanted to scare her," prosecutor Oliver Janson said. "In a way, he simulated suicide," he told a press conference. "He said he took responsibility for what he did while regretting it very much."

Likewise, Girac appears to have been drinking and doing drugs. Blood tests reported high levels of both alcohol and cocaine in the singer's system. Girac's partying and addiction was putting a strain on his relationship. His girlfriend threatened to leave after he spent the previous night partying. Girac "had already said in the past that he was going to shoot himself or cut his throat during arguments," the prosecutor said.

"Barring any new elements" authorities will drop their investigation. The Voice winner will spend several months recovering but should survive the wound. Authorities said they ruled out anyone else being involved in the incident. Ultimately, they concluded Girac was at fault, saying "A shot cannot go off on its own."