'The Voice' Winner Kendji Girac Claims He Shot Himself, Under Armed Guard At Hospital

New details have emerged in the shooting of The Voice winner Kendji Girac. Authorities found Girac wounded outside his caravan in Biscarrosse. In a strange turn of events, Girac claims he shot himself.

According to the Daily Mail, an unidentified source claimed that Girac's injuries resulted from a domestic dispute. Authorites are still investigating exactly what happened. Experts are "examining his partner for traces of shotgun residue." Likewise, someone named Emilio, who claims to be the singer's uncle, gave more details on the shooting.

"This isn't a gangland shooting. It's an accident. He was playing with the thing and 'bam,'" he said. "We were quietly playing the guitar... An accident can happen at any time." Likewise, another source said that Girac's injuries weren't as bad as they were previously reported. They claim the singer's life was never in danger.

Girac reportedly claims to have shot himself by mistake. Girac claims that he bought a shotgun at a local flea market. The singer didn't know how to use it, resulting in the gun accidentally firing. Police have confiscated the weapon and are conducting their own tests on the gun. Likewise, "no theory for what happened is being ruled out." In the mean time, authorities have placed Girac under armed guard at the hospital.

Kendji Girac Hospitalized

The singer reportedly got struck in the chest by the bullet. Authorities question how he turned a shotgun on himself.