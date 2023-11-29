The Voice': The Fate of Team Legend's Only Country Singer Revealed

There are a few promising country contenders on "The Voice" this season, and John Legend's only country singer — whom he secured thanks to a last-minute steal during the knockouts — got the chance to make her Playoff bid Tuesday night (Nov. 28).

Kristen Brown took the stage to sing Lady A's 2009 hit "Need You Now," a song she says she sings weekly at gigs. During rehearsals, Legend stressed the importance of having a country singer on his team, and Brown shared her gratitude to Legend for stealing her. The coach's only note recommended Brown push her voice for the duration of the song and not retreat to her falsetto.

Brown kicked off her Playoff performance in a dramatic fashion, singing the first few lines of the verse while hanging back onstage. As the song ramped up, she stepped up to the stage, and by the time the chorus hit, she let her voice fly. She showcased her talent with runs and impressive high notes as she closed out the song.

The coaches were enthusiastic about Brown's rendition. Niall Horan said the song choice was "perfect" for her, and he praised her breath control. Gwen Stefani, who previously had Brown on her team, shared her regret for eliminating her.

"I'm stupid because I'm the one that let her go," said Stefani. "The dynamics of your voice and the power at the end. Everything about your performance was perfect."

Coach Reba McEntire — the resident "Country Queen" on the staff — also sent praise Brown's way.

"You made all the country folks very proud," she said. "You represented country music so well. I think you need to go to the top."

That wasn't the only compliment McEntire had for Brown. During a post-performance conversation with her fellow coaches, she mentioned that Lady A's Hillary Scott may want to take a page from Brown's version of the song.

"I know Hillary's gonna go, 'I wish I did that,'" said McEntire.

Brown's own coach, Legend, also gave his approval.

"I stole you for a reason, and this was just another level," he said. "Having the finesse and the breath control to do what you did early in the song and be just flawless, we were all looking at each other like, 'Wow.' It was just perfectly executed."

Although Brown's performance was seemingly flawless, Legend had to choose between his ultra-talented final six singers. When it came down to the end, Brown did not make it through to the live shows. However, she has the approval from four music legends to take her to the next phase of her career.

"The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.