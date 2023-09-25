Eagles classics were custom-made to spotlight multiple distinct voices— as soloists and through multi-part harmonies. Thus, the band's 1972 debut single "Take It Easy" both elevated individually and blended together the singing talents of The Voice's current roster of coaches.

In a clip shared ahead of Monday night's (Sept. 25) Season 24 premiere, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and John Legend show off what makes them ideal guides for contestants' journeys with a collaborative cover.

Vocally, there's two sets of duet partners: Horan with McEntire and Stefani with Legend. Each stick stylistically with what brought them acclaim on a song that serves as an ideal melting pot. Performance-wise, everyone struts their stuff, from each singer's dramatic entrance to McEntire's triumphant, song-closing howl.

You can tune in to The Voice every Monday from 8-10 p.m. EST and every Tuesday 8-9 p.m. EST. New episodes will stream on Peacock the following day.

The first season without nine-time champion Shelton in a coaches' seat — and a rare absence by Kelly Clarkson — won't equal a lack of star power or humor. Defending champ Horan returns after debuting during Season 23. Mega mentor turned first-time coach McEntire will fill Shelton's longtime role as the show's country music representative. Rounding out the panel will be two fan favorites absent from Season 22: Legend and Stefani.

On May 15, McEntire's team confirmed that the pop culture icon will become a first-time coach for Season 24. The brief press release added that McEntire "will draw from her iconic career as she shares her expertise with hopeful up-and-comers."

McEntire replacing Shelton fulfills one of the singing competition show's original plans for its 2011 debut. During a 2020 appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed the rumor that NBC's The Voice could've had Team Reba in Season 1 instead of Team Blake.

"It is very true," McEntire confirmed, as quoted by ET Canada. "It was a very popular show in Holland, I'm pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that,' because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job. I couldn't do that day in and day out. I just couldn't do it. So I did pass on it."